Austin Gobel picked up three event wins and a third-place finish in another at Yankton’s home triangular Thursday afternoon.
The Triangular featured Yankton, Ethan-Parkston, Deubrook Area, Mitchell Christian and Sioux Falls Christian.
Gobel won the 100-meters (11.0), 200-meters (22.9) and 400-meters (51.2). He added a third-place finish in the long jump at 19-10.5.
Dylan Payer and Cody Oswald were also mutli-event winners for the Bucks. Payer swept the 1,600 (4:35.9) and the 3,200 (10:18.7) and Oswald the 110 hurdles (16.0) and the 300 hurdles (42.8). To complete the clean sweep of the individual races, Carson Conway won the 800 in 2:04.1.
In the relays, the Bucks won three relays, the 400 (Oswald, Brayden Boese, Gavin Swanson, Jaden Supurgeci), the 800 (Oswald, Swanson, Boese, Supurgeci) and the 1,600 (Payer, Michael Mors, Nate Schoenfelder, Rugby Ryken).
In the field events for the Bucks, Lance Dannenbring won the pole vault at 11-3. Cooper Grotenhuis added a win in the triple jump (39-10.5). Carson Haak and Bodie Rutledge took turns on top of the podium in the throws, with Haak (49-0) besting Rutledge (48-4) in the shot put and Rutledge (144-11) besting Haak (136-3) in the discus. Max Raab won the javelin at 137-7.
For the Ethan-Parkston boys, James Deckert won the long jump at 20-5 and placed second in the triple jump at 39-9.5. Gage Hohn won the high jump and teammate Riley Endres took second, both clearing 5-7.
For the Gazelles, Shae Rumsey won the 200 (26.9) and the 400 (58.2). Sydnee Serck added a win in the 800 (2:19.7) and Alivia Dimmer won the 100 hurdles (16.6). Alexia Wheeler took second in the 100 (13.3), Cora Schurman second in the 200 (27.6) and Annika Gordon second in the 400 (59.7).
The Gazelles continued their track success in the relays, winning the 400 and 1,600. The 400-relay team of Wheeler, Dimmer, Molly Savey and Schurman ran 53-seconds for first. The 1,600 team of Serck, Gordon, Claire Tereshinski and Rumsey ran 4:07.4.
In the field events, Kate Beeman won the high jump at 4-7 for the Gazelles. Tierney Faulk added a win in the long jump (16-5.5) and took second in the triple jump (34-6). Madison Bietz won the javelin throw at 96-0.
Ethan-Parkston’s Lauren Ziebart won the 100-meters in 12.9. Ella Pollreisz added a win in the 1,600 (5:51.4) and Lindsey Roth in the 3,200 at 12:14.9. in field events, Lauren Ziebart won the triple jump at 34-7.
The Bucks and Gazelles are back in action for the Yankton First Dakota Relays Thursday starting at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.