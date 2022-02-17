CANISTOTA — Emma Marshall scored 35 points to lead Irene-Wakonda past Canistota 70-38 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Nora O’Malley finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals for Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr scored eight points. Katie Knodel had five assists, and Marshall also had four assists and three steals in the victory.
Kayla Pappendick led Canistota with 12 points. Hannah Hoffman had eight points, and Natalie Becker added seven rebounds and four assists for the Hawks.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
Canistota won the JV game 33-30.
IRENE-WAKONDA (13-7) 16 14 25 15 — 70
CANISTOTA (3-17) 9 5 16 8 — 38
Viborg-Hurley 47, Howard 39
HOWARD — Viborg-Hurley used a pair of double-doubles to overcome an early deficit and beat Howard 47-39 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Denae Mach finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Viborg-Hurley, which trailed 13-4 after one quarter. Coral Mason had 11 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Abby Aslesen led Howard with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Rylee Rudebusch added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams begin post-season play next week.
VIBORG-HURLEY (16-4) 4 15 14 14 — 47
HOWARD (13-7) 13 6 10 10 — 39
AC-DC 37, K-WL 29
CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian outlasted Kimball-White Lake 37-29 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Muckey finished with 17 points and three assists for AC-DC. Josie Brouwer had 12 points. Halle Olson grabbed eight rebounds and Isabella Brouwer added four steals in the victory.
Ryann Nielsen led KWL with 12 points and three steals. Dani Deffenbaugh scored nine points. Fayleen Overweg had nine rebounds and Kate Havlik added three assists for the WiLdKats.
AC-DC, 14-6, begins post-season play next week. K-WL finishes the regular season at Colome today (Friday).
AC-DC won the JV game 32-26.
AC-DC (14-6) 14 4 7 12 — 37
K-WL (2-17) 3 10 11 5 — 29
Freeman 55, Gayville-Volin 28
GAYVILLE — Kate Miller filled a state sheet, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists to lead Freeman to a 55-28 victory over Gayville-Volin in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Erin Uecker posted 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Freeman. Ashlin Jacobsen added nine points in the victory.
Molly Larson posted 10 points and three assists for Gayville-Volin. Taylor Hoxeng added seven points and five rebounds.
Both teams begin play in the Region 5B Tournament next week.
FREEMAN (9-10) 11 15 17 12 — 55
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-11) 7 9 5 7 — 28
Menno 55, FA-M 31
MENNO — Menno built a 29-18 halftime lead and pulled away to a 55-31 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Grace Nusz finished with 15 points and three steals for Menno. Ashton Massey scored 14 points. Paityn Huber scored nine points, and Bridget Vaith added nine rebounds and three steals in the victory.
Jada Koerner led Freeman Academy-Marion with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Leah Goodwin had seven rebounds and Estelle Waltner added five steals for the Bearcats.
Both teams begin Region 5B action next week.
Menno won the JV game 29-11.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (4-15) 7 11 5 8 — 31
MENNO (4-16) 13 16 12 14 — 55
