Chester swept team honors at the Gayville-Volin Invitational, held Wednesday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Chester scored 264 to win the boys’ title, two strokes better than Parker (266). Freeman (305) and Viborg-Hurley (306) finished third and fourth.
Chester’s Chase McDonald won with an 82. Bridgewater-Emery’s Hunter Bailey, who signed to compete collegiately for Mount Marty men’s golf after the event, finished second at 86. Parker’s Brenden Pesicka was third at 87, followed by Chester’s Brayden Vogel (88) and Parker’s Landri Holzwarth (89).
Chester ran away with the girls’ title. With teams counting two golfers, Chester finished at 181, well ahead of Freeman Academy-Marion (230) and Parker (246).
Chester put three golfers in the top four, led by Ayla McDonald (86) and Jadyn McDonald (95) in first and second. Freeman Academy-Marion’s Jada Buse (102), Chester’s Cadence Olivier (105) and Centerville’s Gracie Bjordal (120) rounded out the top five.
HCC Boys’ Inv.
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic claimed a 9-hole home boys’ golf invitational on Tuesday at Hartington Golf Course.
The Trojans finished at 175, two strokes ahead of both Pierce and Wausa (177). Battle Creek (178) and Ponca (179) rounded out the top five. Crofton and Hartington-Newcastle tied for sixth at 188. Randolph scored 204 and Creighton finished at 208 in the event.
Battle Creek’s Luke Beckman shot 38 to earn medalist honors. Ponca’s Jace Wahls and Pierce’s Travis Emory each shot 40. Cedar Catholic’s Andrew Jones (41) and Jay Steffen (42), and Wausa’s Jon Nissen (42) and Michael Vanness (42) rounded out the top seven.
