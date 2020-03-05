TUCSON, Ariz. — Mount Marty College bounced back from a loss to 10th-ranked Valley City State to roll past Cardinal Stritch 14-6 in softball action on Thursday in Tucson, Arizona.
MMC (9-5) finishes its Tucson trip today (Friday) facing Jarvis Christian and Simpson. Simpson received votes in the NAIA preseason poll.
MMC 14, CARDINAL STRITCH 6: Mount Marty rallied from a 6-3 deficit to roll past Cardinal Stritch 14-6 on Thursday afternoon.
Sarah Hart went 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored to lead MMC. Rylee Denomy went 3-for-4 with a triple and six RBI. Makenzi Howard, Karlee Arnold and Adley Swanson each doubled and singled, with Howard and Arnold each driving in two runs. Kelly Amezcua doubled and Bailey Kortan added a hit in the victory.
Maureena Vornhagen picked up the win in relief, striking out four in her two innings of work. Jill Orwig started, striking out four batters in four innings.
VALLEY CITY STATE 7, MMC 5: Valley City State strung together a seven-run sixth inning after trailing 4-0 to claim a 7-5 victory over Mount Marty on Thursday morning.
Karlee Arnold went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBI to lead MMC. Makenzi Howard tripled. Rylee Denomy, Kelly Amezcua and Tara Oren each had a hit in the effort.
Maureena Vornhagen took the loss in relief of Denomy, who struck out seven in her 5 1/3 innings of work.
