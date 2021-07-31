TABOR — Lesterville jumped out to an early 4-0 leads, but Crofton rallied in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and defeat Lesterville 8-6 to claim the District 6B Title Saturday night in Tabor.
“It’s nice coming into the tournament as the one seed and finishing with the one seed,” Crofton’s Corey Roach said. “It’s always nice coming out on top in our tough district.”
Lesterville jumped ahead with a solo home run by Andy Dollarschell to lead off the second inning. Tanner VanDriel followed that up a couple innings later with a three-run shot and Lesterville took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
Lesterville starter Alex Wagner recorded five strikeouts in the first two innings, and cruised through four shutout innings. In the fifth, Crofton took the lead, batting around the line-up and held the lead after five innings.
Lesterville would cut a three run 7-4 lead back down to one on a Tyler Edler two-run home run in the seventh, but an insurance run for Crofton put the score at 8-6 after seven innings.
Capp Vengston went the distance for Crofton in the win, giving up six runs, all off of home runs for Lesterville. Roach was named the District 6B Tournament MVP following the game.
“I got hot at the right time right coming into the District Tournament and our team played really well,” Roach said. “Without the team, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to get the at-bats and everything so we’re getting hot at the right time.”
The Crofton offense exploded for 11 runs against Tabor on Tuesday and eight runs Saturday, two of the team’s best offensive outings Roach said.
“I think we’re hot right now,” Roach said. “We scored the most runs in a game all year the last two games, so I think we’re working hard at the right time.”
Crofton has struggled at the state tournament in recent years, and are hoping to turn things around next week in Mitchell.
“We’re going to go game by game,” Roach said. “I know the last few years we only won one game at state, so we’re going to try to win as many games as possible in Mitchell.”
The State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell starts Wednesday, August 4.
Menno 13, Freeman 8
TABOR — Menno scored seven runs in the seventh inning to take down Freeman 13-8 Saturday and claim the last spot from District 6B in the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Class B State Tournament next week.
Adam Walter tallied two home runs to lead Menno. Macon Oplinger added a three-run home run. Dylan Lehr and Spencer Schulte added three hits apiece. Tyler Miller picked up two hits.
Kyle Braun tallied three hits for Freeman. Jake Weier added two hits. Jackson Feigen, Allen Scherschlight and Jonah Hofer tallied hits.
Oplinger pitched the complete game win for Menno. Trey Christensen got the start and took the loss for Freeman.
District 6B Player Draft
Following the championship game, the managers of the teams that qualified for state did a player draft of players from the two teams that didn’t qualify for the state tournament next week. The teams went in order based on placing in the district tournament, and had a number of picked based on the number of pick-up slots still available for each team.
Freeman’s Bailey Sage was the top choice, made by Crofton. Crofton only had one pick-up slot remaining and used it on Sage.
Lesterville’s lone pick was Jake Weier of Freeman as the second overall pick. Wynot got three picks, taking Irene’s Marcus VanDriel first, followed by Freeman’s Kyle Braun and Irene’s Adam Gale.
Tabor took Freeman’s Nate Broehm with their first selection and Freeman’s Jackson Fiegen with their second. Menno’s lone selection was Irene’s Jamison Kleinsauser.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.