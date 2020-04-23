PIERRE — The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to extend the contract of South Dakota Public Broadcasting for SDHSAA events through the 2024-25 school year. The vote took place on Tuesday.
SDPB offers on-air coverage and/or Internet coverage of a variety of events that showcase the achievements of South Dakota youth. All of the SDHSAA-sanctioned championship athletics and statewide fine arts finals are covered on TV, on SDPB.org or both.
