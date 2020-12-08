MADISON — Dakota State wide receiver Jacob Hirsch, a sophomore from Gayville, was named honorable mention all-North Star Athletic Association, as the league announced all-conference football honors on Monday night.
Hirsch led the Trojans with 316 receiving yards on 24 catches. He caught four touchdowns (24 total points) and recorded a long reception of 45 yards. He led DSU in all-purpose yards with 318 yards (39.8 all-purpose yards per game).
