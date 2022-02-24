BASKETBALL

NEB. GIRLS’ DISTRICT FINALS

All games on Feb. 25

CLASS C2

C2-1 AT HASTINGS: No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (22-2) vs. No. 16 Centennial (9-15), 6:30 p.m.

C2-2 AT WEST POINT: No. 2 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (24-1) vs. No. 15 Norfolk Catholic (12-11), 7 p.m.

C2-3 AT NORTH PLATTE: No. 3 Bridgeport (23-1) vs. No. 14 North Central (20-5), 7 p.m.

C2-4 AT COLUMBUS: No. 4 Crofton (21-4) vs. No. 13 Superior (20-5), 6 p.m.

C2-5 AT PONCA: No. 5 Ponca (23-1) vs. No. 12 Pender (20-6), 7 p.m.

C2-6 AT SUTTON: No. 6 Sutton (21-4) at No. 11 Amherst (19-6), 7 p.m.

C2-7 AT YUTAN: No. 7 Yutan (18-7) vs. No. 10 Elkhorn Valley (21-4), 7 p.m.

C2-8 AT O’NEILL: No. 8 Oakland-Craig (17-7) vs. No. 9 Gordon-Rushville (19-6), 6:30 p.m.

CLASS D1

D1-1 AT CRETE: No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock (22-3) vs. No. 16 McCool Junction (16-6), 6 p.m.

D1-2 AT WISNER: No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (17-6) vs. No. 15 Plainview (16-9), 7 p.m.

D1-3 AT COLUMBUS: No. 3 Ravenna (20-5) vs. No. 14 Hartington Cedar Catholic (12-15), 7 p.m.

D1-4 AT HAMPTON: No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (18-6) vs. No. 13 Overton (17-8), 6:30 p.m.

D1-5 AT HOLDREGE: No. 5 Shelton (24-1) vs. No. 12 Cambridge (17-8), 7 p.m.

D1-6 AT KEARNEY: No. 6 Alma (19-4) vs. No. 11 Nebraska Christian (19-5), TBD

D1-7 AT STROMSBURG: No. 7 Niobrara-Verdigre (17-8) vs. No. 10 Johnson-Brock (17-7), 6 p.m.

D1-8 AT SHELBY: No. 8 Elgin Public-Pope John (17-6) vs. No. 9 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (22-4), 7 p.m.

CLASS D2

D2-1 AT PALMYRA: No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (23-3) vs. No. 16 Osceola (14-9), 6:30 p.m.

D2-2 AT BURWELL: No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) vs. No. 15 Sandhills-Thedford (13-10), 7 p.m.

D2-3 AT ALBION: No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (18-6) vs. No. 14 Exeter-Milligan (18-9), 6:30 p.m.

D2-4 AT HASTINGS: No. 4 Anselmo-Merna (18-6) vs. No. 13 Parkview Christian (17-8), 7 p.m.

D2-5 AT GIBBON: No. 5 Sterling (18-6) vs. No. 12 South Platte (16-6), 6 p.m.

D2-6 AT PAXTON: No. 6 Crawford (19-4) vs. No. 11 Silver Lake (18-6), 6:30 p.m.

D2-7 AT WILCOX: No. 7 Wauneta-Palisade (19-5) vs. No. 10 Diller-Odell (15-7), 7 p.m.

D2-8 AT ORD: No. 8 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) vs. No. 9 Wynot (14-10), 6 p.m.

NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS

SUB-DISTRICT C2-6

Feb. 21-24 at Hartington, Neb.

First Round, Feb. 21

Ponca 51, Crofton 37

Semifinals, Feb. 22

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30

Hartington-Newcastle 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54

Final, Feb. 24

Hartington Cedar Catholic 55, Hartington-Newcastle 36

SUB-DISTRICT D1-5

Feb. 21-24 at Elgin, Neb.

First Round, Feb. 21

Osmond 60, Creighton 51

Semifinals, Feb. 22

Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53

Final, Feb. 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 67, Bloomfield 63

SUB-DISTRICT D2-5

Feb. 22-24 at Wynot, Neb.

Semifinals, Feb. 22

Wynot 66, Randolph 49

Wausa 44, Winside 40

Final, Feb. 24

Wynot 43, Wausa 36

SUB-DISTRICT D2-6

Feb. 21-24 at O’Neill

First Round, Feb. 21

Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Chambers-Wheeler Central 50

Semifinals, Feb. 22

St. Mary’s 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47

Stuart 81, Santee 68

Final, Feb. 24

St. Mary’s 55, Stuart 27

S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS

REGION 4A

Feb. 22-24 at high seeds

First Round, Feb. 22

Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30

Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tea Area 42

Lennox 50, Canton 45

Vermillion 52, Beresford 29

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24

Dakota Valley 62, Lennox 44

Vermillion 38, Elk Point-Jefferson 30

REGION 5A

Feb. 22-24 at High Seeds

First Round, Feb. 22

Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48

Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 22

Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 44, Parkston 25

Wagner 48, Hanson 36

REGION 5B

Feb. 21-24

First Round, Feb. 21

Menno 32, Freeman Academy-Marion 30

Second Round, Feb. 22

Centerville 35, Menno 23

Freeman 39, Scotland 32

Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30

Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24 at Scotland

Centerville 52, Freeman 50

Viborg-Hurley 59, Irene-Wakonda 46

REGION 6B

Feb. 21-24

First Round. Feb. 21

Kimball-White Lake 41, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 29

Burke 54, Colome 23

Second Round, Feb. 22

Avon 72, Marty Indian 29

Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28

Second Round, Feb. 24

Gregory 50, Wessington Springs 38

Platte-Geddes 56, Burke 48

SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 26 at Mitchell

No. 4 Gregory (10-11) vs. No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (18-3), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Avon (12-9) vs. No. 2 Platte-Geddes (12-9), 5:45 p.m.

