LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 1 seed Wynot Blue Devils used a 10-2 run to build an 11-point third quarter lead and held on late to defeat the No. 5 seed Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs 53-50 in a Class D2 Semifinal of the Nebraska Boys’ Basketball Tournament Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Blue Devils (24-4) advance to the Nebraska Boys’ Class D2 State Championship today (Saturday) against the winner of the second semifinal between Shelton and Parkview Christian.
