PONCA, Neb. — Chad Cattau’s Cedar Catholic boys were right where he wanted them to be on Thursday.
In front and on top of the podium.
The Trojans won eight events and racked up 149 points on the way to a 40-point team victory in the District C-4 track and field meet, held Thursday in Ponca, Nebraska.
The girls’ title went to Crofton, which put up 120 points for a 21-point margin over runner-up Ponca.
Hartington Cedar Catholic put up five runner-up finishes along with its eight titles, with four athletes qualifying for state in multiple events. (More may qualify when wild card berths are announced.)
“I thought our kids prepared well all week. They had a great mental approach,” Cattau said. “We knew we had a chance to send a lot of kids to state, and I thought our kids stepped up.”
Two Trojans won two events each on the day. Owen Heimes won the 300 hurdles (42.66) and long jump (20-4 1/2), while Carson Noecker easily outdistanced the competition in the 1600 (4:35.23) and 3200 (9:36.56).
Noecker’s victories came by 16 seconds in the 1600 and nearly 42 seconds in the 3200. He also ran the opening leg of the Trojans’ winning 3200 relay (8:39.67).
“Carson’s obviously one of the top runners in the state,” Cattau said. “I’m looking forward to watching him next week. He’s been working since cross country season ended to get to this point.”
Jaxson Bernecker qualified for state in three field events: winning the discus (138-8) and finishing second in both the shot put (45-4 1/2) and triple jump (40-7 1/4). Carson Arens won the high jump (6-1) and finished second in the 800 (2:05.05) to qualify in those events, and ran on the Trojans’ 3200 relay.
Also for the Cedar boys, Blake Arens won the pole vault (12-5), with Easton Becker tying for second (11-11). Alex Kuehn was second in the 400 (52.78). Parker Albers and Dagen Joachimsen ran the other two legs of the Trojans’ 3200 relay.
Runner-up Wakefield won six events on the way to 109 points. Blake Brown won the 100 (11.13) and 200 (23.05), and ran on both of the Trojans’ winning relays, 400 (45.11) and 1600 (3:32.27). Justin Erb, who won the 400 (51.82) also ran on both winning relays, as did Logan Bokemper. Cade Johnson added a triple jump (41-6 3/4) title for the Trojans.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge finished fourth with 54 points, sparked by the Puppe boys in the hurdles. Deagan Puppe won the 110 hurdles (15.07) and finished second in the 300 hurdles (43.66). Daniel Puppe gave the Bears a 1-2 finish in the 110 hurdles, finishing second in 15.68.
Tri County Northeast scored 52 points to place fifth, but had no boys place first or second. Ponca finished with 42 points, as Matt Logue won the shot put (49-3 1/2) and finished second in the discus (138-2). Crofton scored 41 points, with Connor Arens placing second in the 3200 (10:18.28) and Mayson Ostermeyer tying for second in the pole vault (11-11).
Kole Bacon of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur won a tightly-contested 800 in 2:04.93. The top five finishers came in less than two seconds behind Bacon.
The Crofton girls won seven events on the way to their team title. Though the Warriors brought just 11 athletes to Ponca, they will take at least five of them to state, with all but one competing in multiple events.
“I’m pumped and confident. They’re pumped and confident,” said Crofton head coach Mickey Doerr. “They’re used to pressure, and they’ve worked their butts off.”
Distance standout Jordyn Arens swept the long races in the meet: the 800 (2:22.34), 1600 (5:25.34) and 3200 (11:24.64). While her 800 title came by 0.01 seconds, her 1600 (33.75 seconds) and 3200 (1:36.84) were more impressive.
“She’s had a phenomenal year,” Doerr said of Arens. “Every time we have a big meet she shows up and was able to rock and roll.
“It’s a good sign for what is to come this year.”
Arens had been battling injury, but felt ready to go after a good week of practice.
“I just wanted to push myself hard and have a lot of fun,” she said. “The people I run with are great. We all support each other. So I just wanted to go out, have fun and do my best.”
After three more wins, Arens feels ready to experience her first state track meet.
“I’m looking forward to running with more amazing people,” she said. “I want to go there and do my best.”
Another Crofton freshman, Ellie Tramp, swept the 100 (16.29) and 300-meter (47.27) hurdle events, improving the 300-meter school record she set at the Norfolk Classic last month. She also anchored the Warriors’ winning 400 relay (52.13).
“All year she’s been working on the hurdles. She’s very fast and she puts it all out there,” Doerr said of Tramp. “It’s been paying off at the right time.”
Jayden Jordan won the pole vault for Crofton, clearing 8-4. Kaley Einrem punched her ticket to state by tying for second in the high jump (4-10). Jordan, Einrem and Tramp were joined by Caitlin Guenther in the 400 relay win.
Ponca scored a pair of victories, with Brooke Languis winning the shot put (39-2 1/4) and finishing second in the discus (107-10). Gracen Evans claimed victory in the high jump (5-0). Also for the Indians, Evy Krusemark was second in the 100 hurdles (17.16) and Addie McGill was second in the pole vault (7-10).
Tri County Northeast placed third with 89 points, led by a strong day from Jordyn Carr. Carr won the 100 (12.91) and long jump (16-11), finished second in the 200 (27.17) and led the Wolfpack to victory in the 1600 relay (4:17.44). Alli Jackson, who ran the 1600 relay along with Brynn Schock and Brianna Bousquet, won the triple jump with a mark of 34-5 1/4. Rhyanne Mackling was second in the 3200 (13:01.48).
The Cedar Catholic girls placed fourth with 87 points, sparked by three victories. Laney Kathol won the 400 (59.73), finished second in the 800 (2:22.35) and anchored the Trojans’ winning 3200 relay (10:35.41).
Also for the Trojans, Grace Reifenrath won the 200 (26.77) and Sophie Reifenrath was second in the 100 (12.98). Sara Burbach, Makenzie Arens and Jordyn Steffen joined Kathol in the 3200 relay win.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge scored 24 points, led by a pair of state qualifiers. Berniece McCorkindale was second in the shot put (34-3). Erica Wolfgram tied for second in the high jump (4-10).
Wakefield’s Anna Lundhal won the discus with a toss of 117-8.
State qualifiers in individual events included the top two finishers in each event from each of nine districts, as well as the next six best finishers statewide. The relay champion from each district qualifies, along with the next seven times statewide.
The Class C portion of the Nebraska State Meet will be held May 21 and 22 at Burke Stadium. Competition will begin at 9 a.m. each day.
