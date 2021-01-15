PLATTE — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outscored Platte-Geddes 26-16 in the second half to rally to a 49-48 victory over the Black Panthers in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Bailey Spaans scored 20 points and Hannah Stremick netted 12 points for TDA. Megan Reiner added seven rebounds and seven assists in the victory.
For Platte-Geddes, Cadence VanZee scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way. Regna Hoffman finished with 13 points, four assists and five steals.Hadley Hanson posted 10 points and four assists. Karley VanderWerff added four assists and five steals in the effort.
TDA, 4-4, hosts Colome on Monday. Platte-Geddes travels to Burke on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV game 27-12.
TDA (4-4)10 12 14 12 — 49
PLATTE-GEDDES (3-6)16 16 7 9 — 48
Wagner 63, Menno 52
WAGNER — Wagner built a 29-18 halftime lead on the way to a 63-52 victory over Menno in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Macy Koupal scored 25 points, going 6-for-11 from three-point range, and grabbed six rebounds for Wagner. Abby Brunsing finished with 14 points and four assists. Shalayne Nagel added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory.
For Menno, Morgan Edelman scored 18 points and had four steals. Jesse Munkvold scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Payton Huber added 11 points.
Wagner travels to O’Neill, Nebraska, on Tuesday. Menno, 6-3, travels to Ethan on Tuesday.
MENNO (6-3)9 9 12 22 — 52
WAGNER (3-5)17 12 13 21 — 63
