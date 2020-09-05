RAPID CITY — Jenna Cox homered twice and drove in five runs as Yankton cruised past Rapid City Central 14-1 in four innings in club high school softball action Saturday morning in Rapid City.
Elle Feser also homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Yankton, while Annika Gordon also homered and had three RBI. Paige Gullikson contributed a pair of hits and runs scored.
Lexi Madson got the pitching victory, with five strikeouts and two hits allowed in four innings.
Yankton, 6-6, hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday. The doubleheader starts at 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
Stevens 4, Yankton 1
RAPID CITY — Raleigh Lunderman went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to lead Rapid City Stevens past Yankton 4-1 in club high school girls’ softball action on Saturday in Rapid City.
Jadeyn Marsico, Abbie Schoenberner and Reilly Tschetter each doubled for Stevens in the victory.
Jenna Cox homered for Yankton’s run. Annika Gordon, Lainie Keller and Grace Behrns each had a hit.
Sophie Dressler picked up the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest. Behrns took the loss, also striking out five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.