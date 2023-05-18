OMAHA, Neb. — Athletes from six area Class C programs and six are Class D programs will be represented at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, today (Friday) and Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.
Competition will begin at 9 a.m. each day. Finals in girls’ pole vault, discus and long jump; boys’ high jump, triple jump and shot put; the 3200-meter relay and the 3200-meter run are set for today, as well as prelims in the hurdle races and sprints. The rest of the meet will be held on Saturday.
Here is a look at the area entries in the meet.
Class C
Cedar Catholic
The Trojans return several pieces after placing third in the boys’ division and tying for fifth in the girls’ division a year ago.
Senior Carson Noecker will go for his third straight 3200 and second straight 1600 title this weekend. He will also compete individually in the 800. Noecker and Carson Arens return from the defending champion 3200 relay team. Arens, who is also qualified in the 400 and 800, is the lone runner back from the Trojans’ third place 1600 relay team from a season ago.
Senior Jaxson Bernecker returns after placing sixth in the discus a year ago. He is also qualified in the shot put, along with classmate James Fischer.
Sophomores Nolan Becker and Matthew Loecker complete the Trojans’ 3200 relay squad. Becker, senior Tyan Baller and freshman Breiton Whitmore complete the 1600 relay team.
Also qualified for the Cedar boys is freshman Aaron Wortmann in the high jump.
Senior Laney Kathol returns for the Trojan girls after winning the 800 and placing third in the 400 a season ago. She is one of three returning athletes from the Trojans’ state championship 1600 relay, along with junior Faith Christensen and sophomore Lauren Bernecker. Senior Grace Reifenrath will join the 1600 relay team.
The Trojans return all four members of last year’s state runner-up 400 relay: Christensen, Grace Reifenrath, Sophia Reifenrath and Bernecker. Cedar Catholic is also qualified in the 3200 relay, with Bernecker, Ava Noecker, Grace Reifenrath and Kathol set to compete.
Christensen is qualified in the 200. Bernecker will also compete in the 400.
Crofton
Junior Jordyn Arens will be going for her third consecutive titles in both the 1600 and 3200, as well as her second title in the 800. She and Rylie Arens return from a 3200 relay team that placed fifth a year ago, and will be joined by junior Kaylee Mauch and freshman Sophia Wortmann in that event.
The Crofton girls are also entered in the 1600 relay, with Mach, Elizabeth Wortmann, Rylie Arens and Ellie Tramp competing in that event.
Tramp returns after placing in both hurdle races a year ago, fourth in the 100s and eighth in the 300s. Also competing individually for the Warrior girls are junior Caitlin Guenther in the triple jump, and freshmen Jacee Anthony and Addyson Ostermeyer in the pole vault.
Crofton qualified two boys: senior Trevor Sejnoha in the long jump and junior Jace Foxhoven in the triple jump.
Hartington-Newcastle
The Wildcats send two boys and one girl to state.
For the boys, senior Lane Heimes will compete in the pole vault and sophomore Cole Rosener will compete in the long jump. Freshman Jade Ford will compete in the triple jump for the Wildcat girls.
Laurel-Concord-Col.
Senior Daniel Puppe will compete in three individual events for the Bears: pole vault, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was eighth in the 110 hurdles a year ago.
The Bears will also compete in the boys’ 400 relay, with Puppe, senior Shane Benson, sophomore Gibson Roberts and junior Carter Kvols running.
On the girls’ side, the Bears have two athletes competing in a combined three events. Senior Berniece McCorkindale will try to improve on her sixth place finish in the shot put. Sophomore Tali Erwin will compete in the high jump and the 100-meter dash.
Ponca
Juniors Ethan Eifert and Brody Taylor make up the majority of the entries for Ponca. Eifert is qualified in the 100, 200 and 400, Taylor is qualified in the 1600 and 3200, and the duo will join juniors Dalton Lamprecht and Jaden Kay in the 1600 relay.
Also qualified for the Ponca boys is senior Michael Hamilton in the discus.
Sophomore Elleysn Hrouda is the lone Ponca girl headed to state, qualified in the 1600 and 3200.
Tri County Northeast
The Wolfpack’s state tournament pack consists of two boys and two girls.
For the boys, senior Hudson Morgan will compete in the 300 hurdles and sophomore Jackson Belt will compete in the high jump.
Freshman Kiya Tornez will compete in the 100, 200 and long jump for the TCN girls. Bre Millard will compete in the 300 hurdles.
Class D
Bloomfield
A veteran group of two seniors and three juniors lead the way for the Queen Bees.
Junior Madison Abbenhaus returns after placing seventh in the 100 hurdles a year ago. She will also compete in the 300 hurdles and the long jump.
Senior Christina Martinson will compete in the 1600 and 3200. Junior Tenly Gilsdorf will compete in the pole vault. The foursome of Christina Martinson, senior Madie Ziegler, freshman Destiny Rich and junior Carrylee Martinson will compete in the 3200 relay.
For the Bloomfield boys, junior Wiley Ziegler is qualified in the 100, sophomore Braeden Guenther is qualified in the long jump and sophomore Jake Schroeder is qualified in the pole vault. The foursome of sophomore Jacob Smith, freshman Tomik Duffy, freshman Beau Eisenhauer and Guenther will compete in the 3200 relay.
Creighton
Senior Matthew Johnson returns to state after placing fifth in the pole vault a year ago. He will be joined by teammate Taylor Nilson, a sophomore who is also qualified in the 110 hurdles.
A pair of freshmen will also compete for the Creighton boys: Owen Doerr in the shot put and discus, and Conner Rohrer in the 3200.
Junior Olivia Kuhlman is the lone Creighton girl qualified. She will compete in the pole vault.
Niobrara-Verdigre
The Cougars have a pair of sophomore girls qualified for state.
Allison Sucha will compete in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump. Taylor Pavlik will compete in the shot put.
Randolph
The Cardinals have one girl qualified for state, senior Bailey Beal in the high jump.
Wausa
Senior Addison Smith returns after placing seventh in the 1600 a year ago. He will also compete in the 800. Freshman Luke Woockman will compete in the 3200 for the Vikings. Wausa is also qualified in the 3200 relay, with Woockman, junior Cade Wakeley, freshman Braydon Hoesing and Smith set to run.
On the girls’ side, senior Taylor Alexander returns in the discus after placing fifth a year ago. Senior Alexa Cunningham will compete in the high jump, along with freshman Mackenzie Suhr. Freshman Lexi Wright will compete in the 200.
Wynot
The Wynot boys return three of four runners from a fifth place 3200 relay: juniors Dylan Heine, Korbin Guenther and Chase Schroeder. They will be joined by sophomore Cooper Oligmueller.
Schroeder returns in the 800, where he finished fifth last year, and will compete in the 400. Heine will also compete in the high jump and triple jump. Senior Jude Krie will compete in the long jump for the Blue Devils.
The Wynot girls return two runners from a fourth place 400 relay a year ago: juniors Kinslee Heimes and Myrah Sudbeck. Sophomore Eliza Lange and freshman Jordan Foxhoven will join the duo.
