OMAHA, Neb. — Athletes from six area Class C programs and six are Class D programs will be represented at the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, today (Friday) and Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.

Competition will begin at 9 a.m. each day. Finals in girls’ pole vault, discus and long jump; boys’ high jump, triple jump and shot put; the 3200-meter relay and the 3200-meter run are set for today, as well as prelims in the hurdle races and sprints. The rest of the meet will be held on Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.