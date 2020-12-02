It’s setting them up for long-term success.
The Yankton wrestling team returns just one state placer from last season, and will compete this season with a batch of underclassmen. Yankton will compete with 10 underclassmen this season and five upperclassman, highlighted by Tucker Bahm, who finished fifth in the 113-pound Class A State Tournament last season.
“We have eight freshmen, a couple sophomores and four juniors,” Yankton head coach Riley Smith said. “We have been setting them up for long-term success, with small victories to start and work our way up to those bigger moments of success, it can be challenging when you first start out, and throughout the whole year, everything this year is going to be learning experience. We have some of that inexperience and we need to work on some of things, and every competition is going to be a lot of learning experiences.”
Bahm, a two-time state place winner, will look to lead the inexperienced Bucks, and has been a strong leader on the mat for Yankton according to Smith.
“He is one that is never satisfied and going to bring that energy this year,” Smith said. “And going into this season and really helping out with our team. We have a young team, some inexperience, and he’s just going to be a really good leader for us.”
The Bucks lost three state-qualifiers to graduation and one to transfer, but Riley Lacroix, Paul McGlone, Evan Nelson and Will Pavlish will also be returning as juniors to help lead the young Bucks. And even with all the challenges of a season, COVID-19 will provide many more for the Bucks and teams across the state. Wrestling is probably considered the closest-contact sport in high school athletics, but Smith and Yankton squad are doing everything they can to ensure the health and safety of the athletes.
“The thing we want to stress the most is safety first. We want to keep everyone healthy, and people are maybe opting out of the season across the state because they don’t want to be in that situation,” Smith said. “But because of that, we are taking those precautions to keep everyone as safe and healthy as we can, like creating pods in the wrestling where guys only wrestle the same guys every year, and we are trying to take more break time so we don’t make a long time of contact.”
The SDHSAA recommend that teams practice in “pods” while also limiting the number of teams at events to 12 and the number of participates to 112.
“The state is taking precautions to make sure that we can compete throughout the season all the way to the postseason and if that means we have to do extra cleaning that means we are going to take those measures,” Smith said.
Also new this season, the state will sponsor a girls’ division, and Yankton sophomore Nevaeh Leonard will be the first Gazelle to compete in the tournament.
“She is very excited and we are all excited. It gives her a chance to represent Yankton and it’s only getting more and more popular and for her to represent her town and school at that level is just exciting.”
Yankton will now prepare for this first competition at Watertown on Thursday, but Smith wants the team to be focused on making progress throughout the season.
“Keeping heads up and understanding it’s another level. You can’t get discouraged and that’s how we are going to get better as a team and individually so next year we can be more competitive then this year.”
2020-21 Schedule
12/3 Watertown Tri 5 p.m. (YHS, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson, Watertown
12/5 Watertown Tourn. 10 a.m. (YHS vs. Mitchell, Harrisburg, Tea Area, Aberdeen Central)
12/8 Washington Quad 4 p.m. (YHS, Lennox, S.F. Lincoln, S.F. Washington)
12/10 Vermillion Tri. 5 p.m. (YHS, Dakota Valley, Vermillion)
12/19 S.F. Washington Inv. 9 a.m.
12/22 vs. Huron 5 p.m.
1/5 Yankton Tri. 5 p.m. (YHS, Harrisburg, Mitchell)
1/9 Brandon Valley Inv. 9 a.m.
1/11 Brookings Tri. 5 p.m. (YHS, Brookings, S.F. Roosevelt)
1/15 Brandon Valley Tri. 5 p.m. (YHS, Aberdeen Central, Brandon Valley)
1/23 River City Rumble 10 a.m. (At Chamberlain)
1/30 Brookings Inv. 9 a.m.
2/5 vs. Pierre 6 p.m.
2/6 Yankton Inv. 9 a.m.
2/13 Huron Inv. 10 a.m.
2/19 Region 2A 2 p.m. (Brandon)
2/25-27 State A Rapid City
Schedule Subject To Change
