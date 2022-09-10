The Mount Marty Lancers got goals early and often as they defeated the Trinity Bible College Lions 10-0 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Saturday.
Mount Marty finishes 4-0-1 in the non-conference portion of its schedule.
“We're happy with it,” Lancers head coach Oliver Tieleman said. “That was one of our goals coming in. We wanted to go undefeated going into conference play. I’m proud of the (players). They put in the hard yards to do it. I’m very happy with it. Now we have to carry (our play) into conference because those are the games that matter (more).”
The Lions fall to 0-3 in their first season as a program.
Mount Marty was led by Zach Hebda, Tim Huesken, and Javier Palomo’s two goals apiece. Hebda added two assists in his first appearance for the MMU varsity team.
What was going through my head was that I’ve got to show what I can do to keep playing at the varsity level,” Hebda said.
The Lancers got goals from Luca Pereira, Benjamin Zambele, and Miguel Ponce, to go along with Israel Jimenez opening the scoring for the Lancers 1:11 into the game. MMU never lost control of the game after it got the lead.
“It was nice to have players score some goals and break that seal a little bit,” Tieleman said. “It gives them confidence going into conference (play).”
Mount Marty led 3-0 at halftime, and Hebda scored both his goals 45 seconds apart as the Lancers led 5-0 7:28 into the second half.
“I'm glad that the team was able to pick it up in the second half and come out strong,” Hebda said.
Hebda had a chance at a hat trick late in the game but could not finish a through ball from Huesken.
“I was really hoping to get (the hat trick) but that happens sometimes,” Hebda said.
Tieleman wanted to give Hebda an opportunity to contribute because of his performance during practices.
“He's been practicing really well,” Tieleman said. “Being able to get him on the field and have some impact is fantastic.”
Overall, Tieleman was satisfied with how the team played coming off a nine-day layoff after its first win in program history against Nebraska-Wesleyan on Sept. 1.
“School just started so it was important that they get back into the swing of school because they are student-athletes,” Tieleman said. “They need to do well in their classes. (Having time) to sort all that out allowed us time to recover, get everything good and be set going into conference (play).”
Mount Marty opens GPAC play Wednesday against the Doane Tigers. Although Doane has not had the best start to its season, Tieleman wants his team to be prepared for a challenging game to start the conference season.
“(The Tigers) are coming out wanting to prove something,” Tieleman said. “That's always dangerous. none of that getting that result those results don't really matter. Anything can happen. We've just got to go with a good mindset, play our way, and we should come out with a win.”
Gametime Wednesday between the Lancers and Tigers is set for 7:15 p.m. at Al Papik Field in Crete, Nebraska.
