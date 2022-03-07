LINCOLN, Neb. — Top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart held Wynot without a field goal I the second quarter, then pulled away in the second half to claim a 46-29 victory over the Blue Devils in the opening round of the Nebraska State Class D2 Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Lincoln.
Rachel Magdanz scored a game-high 17 points and Erison Vonderschmidt scored 15 points for Sacred Heart (25-3), which advances to face Sterling in the semifinals on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
For Wynot, which finished with 15-11 record, Karlee Heimes scored 12 points in her final game for the Blue Devils.
FC SACRED HEART (25-3)
Rachel Magdanz 6 5-6 17, Olivia Eikhoff 2 1-6 5, Jocelyn Olberding 0 0-0 0, Sadie Tisdel 0 1-2 1, Delanie Witt 1 0-0 3, Lauren Malone 0 0-0 0, Jessica Wertenberger 1 2-2 5, Emma Littrel 0 0-0 0, Erison Vonderschmidt 6 3-4 15. TOTALS: 16 12-20 46.
WYNOT (15-11)
Krystal Sudbeck 0 0-0 0, Courtney Pinkelman 0 0-0 0, Myrah Sudbeck 1 0-0 3, Allison Wieseler 1 0-0 3, Lauren Haberman 0 0-0 0, Kendra Pinkelman 2 0-0 4, Kinslee Heimes 1 0-0 2, Kayla Pinkelman 0 0-0 0, Amber Lawson 1 3-6 5, Annika Heimes 0 0-0 0, Amy Tramp 0 0-0 0, Eliza Lange 0 0-0 0, Karley Heimes 4 2-3 12, Izzy Heimes 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10 5-9 29.
FC SACRED HEART 13 7 13 13 — 46
WYNOT 10 3 6 10 — 29
Three-Pointers: W 4 (Ka. Heimes 2, M. Sudbeck 1, Wieseler 1), FCSH 2 (Witt, Wertenberger). Personal Fouls: W 18, FCSH 12. Fouled Out: K. Sudbeck.
