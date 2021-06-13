Sioux Falls East won the Hartington, Nebraska region of the Lewis and Clark Classic Friday and Saturday, making it to the semifinals Sunday and ultimately winning the championships over Brandon Valley 8-6.
“We played really well (this weekend),” head coach Matt Storo said. “They were super resilient the whole weekend. Something things you don’t plan on happening happen all the time, especially when you extend it to a five or six game tournament. They rolled with the punches and we found a way to win every game.”
Sioux Falls East defeated Norfolk, Nebraska in the semifinals 13-2. Brandon Valley downed Tabor 6-3.
Brandon Valley struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first off a Jaxon Haase RBI-single.
Sioux Falls East broke through in the third inning. The first two East batters of the inning were hit by pitches to reach. One run scored on a throwing error and two more scored on a hit by Tyler Boyum. Brandon Valley responded with a four-run bottom of the third to take a 5-3 lead.
“Brandon played really well,” Storo said. “They jumped ahead, and we had a big three-run inning, they answered back with a four run inning.That was the turning point.”
Storo needed his team to respond after giving up the four run third inning, and they did. Sioux Falls East answered right back, tacking on three more and regaining the lead at 6-5. Brandon Valley tied the game at six in the bottom of the fourth.
Neither side could break through until Nate Sprenkle hit a sacrifice fly to give Sioux Falls East a 7-6 lead. A single in the next at-bat from Boyum brings in the second run of the inning, sealing the win.
“Our guys attack,” Storo said. “We’re attacking everything. We have guys that, in the right counts, they’re swinging out of their shoes, trying to make big plays for our team.”
Myles Rees pitched three innings of relief for Sioux Falls East, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out four batters. Rees earned the win. Caleb Zerr took the loss for Brandon Valley, giving up the two runs in the sixth.
Storo said the competition at the Lewis & Clark Classic is a great early season test for his team.
“We wanted to be down here,” Storo said. “We know there’s a bunch of good teams. Nebraska sends some Class B teams that are all really competitive, and, obviously, we’ve got a bunch of South Dakota Class A teams that we know can play. We were looking forward to it, it’s kind of an early season test to find out what you have.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
Sioux Falls East 13, Norfolk (Neb.) 2
In the first semifinal of the day, Sioux Falls East scored seven runs in the first inning to defeat Norfolk, Nebraska 13-2 in five innings.
Aidan Beck went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Sioux Falls East. Ty Schafer went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Myles Rees drove in two runs and Tyler Boyum hit a solo home run.
Colton Price recorded a sacrifice fly for the lone RBI of the day for Norfolk. Nolan Strand and Jack Schwanebeck scored once each.
Nick Lounsbery pitched two innings, striking out two for Sioux Falls East. Nate Sprenkle struck out four over three innings.
Brayden Lammers gave up nine runs (three earned) over one inning for Norfolk. Hudson Waldow pitched the final four innings, giving up four runs.
Brandon Valley 6, Tabor 3
A four-run top of the seventh inning was the difference for Brandon Valley in a 6-3 win over Tabor in the second semifinal Saturday.
Jaxon Haase recorded a bases-clearing single in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Haase went 1-for-4 with three RBI. Lake Terveer went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Nick Hokenstad added two hits and one RBI.
Nolan Dvorak went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Tabor. Nolan Carda added two hits and a RBI.
Noah Bertsch pitched a complete game, striking out six and giving up three runs in the win.
Carter Uecker pitched four innings as the starter for Tabor, giving up two runs. Dustin Honomichl took the loss, giving up four runs over three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.