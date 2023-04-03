TYNDALL — Bon Homme went 2-0 in a home softball triangular, beating Scotland-Menno and Gayville-Volin on Monday in Tyndall.
Bon Homme, 2-0, is off until the Avon Tournament on April 15. Gayville-Volin, 2-1, travels to Marion to face Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy on April 10. Scotland-Menno, 0-2, travels to Avon on April 10.
BON HOMME 17, GAYVILLE-VOLIN 7: Host Bon Homme jumped out to an 11-0 lead and held on for a 17-7 victory over Gayville-Volin as part of a softball triangular on Monday in Tyndall.
Kenadee Kozak went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI to lead Bon Homme. Taycee Ranek had a home run, two triples and four RBI. Olivia Kaul went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI. Raelee Lanphear went 2-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBI. Nevaeh Myers tripled and doubled. Jurni Vavruska doubled and singled. Taryn Crites and Reyna Alberts each had two hits. Mylee Branaugh and Jersie Schonebaum each had a hit in the victory.
Alya Dimmer went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI for Gayville-Volin. Kaitlyn Mellum also had two hits. Kendra Beeck-Waterman tripled. Kayden Bye and Madison Orr each doubled. Maia Achen, Nevaeh Hauger, Teresa Stockman and Jolie Westrum each had a hit for the Raiders.
Kozak struck out six in the six-inning contest for the win. Dimmer took the loss, striking out five in her five innings of work.
BON HOMME 6, SCOTLAND-MENNO 4: Bon Homme outlasted Scotland-Menno 6-4 as part of a softball triangular on Monday in Tyndall.
Taycee Ranek doubled and singled for Bon Homme. Kenadee Kozak, Nevaeh Myers, Jurni Vavruska, Chandra Jelsma and Aspen Schonebaum each had a hit in the victory.
Trinity Bietz doubled, and Bailey Vitek had a hit and two RBI for Scotland-Menno. Grace Robb and Julia Buechler each had ahit.
Kozak picked up the win, striking out four. Vitek took the loss.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 23, SCOTLAND-MENNO 11: Gayville-Volin followed up a seven-run fourth with a 10-run fifth, claiming a 23-11 victory over Scotland-Menno as part of a softball triangular on Monday in Tyndall.
Maia Achen went 5-for-5 with a triple, a double and eight RBI for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson went 4-for-4 with two doubles. Britton Scheetz went 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI. Teresa Stockman and Kayden Bye each doubled and singled. Jolie Westrum had two hits. Kendra Beeck-Waterman also doubled. Ayla Dimmer, Madison Orr and Kaitlyn Mellum each had a hit in the victory.
Julia Buechler went 3-for-4 with a double for Scotland-Menno. Ashlynn Fergen went 3-for-3. Grace Robb tripled and doubled. Allison Lehr doubled and singled. Nora Robb tripled and Trinity Bietz doubled for the Trappers.
Dimmer picked up the win, striking out five in the five-inning contest. Grace Robb took the loss.
Dakota Valley 25, Tri-Valley 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley used a pair of 10-run innings to rout Tri-Valley 25-2 in softball action on Monday.
Brennan Trotter went 3-for-3 with a triple, and Avry Trotter went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese went 2-for-3 with a home run. Addie Dickson had two hits and five RBI. Logan Milelr tripled. Annie Bourne, Rachel Voegeli and Ella Schmiedt each had a hit in the victory.
Julia Mauszycki had the lone Tri-Valley hit.
Voegeli struck out four in the three-inning contest for the win. Reagan Pearson took the loss.
