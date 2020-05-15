EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ‘Lost Season’ series, which documents how student-athletes adjusted to their senior seasons being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic
The frustration had already mounted for Carter Jahnig.
A pain in his hip a year ago at this time prematurely ended his high school track season, and he then watched as his teammates won a state championship.
That pain eventually resulted in surgery last August, which kept him out of his senior season of cross country — his true athletic passion.
Jahnig was ready for a comeback this spring.
“I was hoping that this would be the season I could go,” he said.
But the coronavirus pandemic halted that excitement: There would be no track & field season this spring. No chance for Jahnig to end his career with a bang. No chance for he and his fellow seniors to potentially capture a second straight championship.
“I had thrown away my cross country season for a surgery, so I was hoping that I could contribute in track,” Jahnig said.
Instead, nobody could.
A year after nearly setting a state meet record for team points, the defending Class B champion Cougars were primed for a repeat run in 2020.
Most of the faces that helped Viborg-Hurley win three relay titles at the state meet a year ago were set to return, including defending triple jump champion Chase Mason. The combination of depth and speed again figured to be major weapons for the Cougars.
“There’s no doubt about it, we had very high expectations for this year,” head coach Bill Hansen said.
With only a handful of seniors this spring, there’s still a possibility that Viborg-Hurley will again be a title contender in 2021, but the disappointment for this spring will linger.
“Once it happened, I was upset and stressed, but knowing I wasn’t able to help the team, it really sucked,” Jahnig said.
In the moment of being told there would be no track season and no state meet this month, it may have been hard to remain positive, but senior Ethan Engen said he tried as best he could.
“I thought back to everything I’ve done in my track career,” he said. “I remembered all the good times.
“It could’ve been a great year, but I did my best.”
Triple Crown Chase
It’s more than just the cancellation of the track season that frustrates Viborg-Hurley.
The school’s football team won the Class 9AA state championship last fall and its boys basketball team was set to compete in the Class B state tournament before the coronavirus pandemic set in.
Had the Cougars won titles in basketball and track, they would have captured the rare ‘triple crown.’ No Class B school in the football playoff era (since 1981) has accomplished that feat in three sports — the last school to win two of those titles in the same year was Canistota (football, track) in 2010-11.
“That was our goal,” Hansen said.
A year ago at the state track meet, Viborg-Hurley took first place in the 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay and 1600-meter relay, and only two of the athletes on those relays are gone (Brodee Sherman graduated and Chris Busse returned home to his native Germany).
Also back for the Cougars this spring:
* Angel Johnson, a junior this year, finished third in the 100-meter dash, third in the long jump and seventh in the 200-meter dash. He also ran on the 400 relay.
* Carter Gust, also a junior, ran a leg on all three relays.
* Chase Mason, a junior, ran on all three relays in addition to his title in the triple jump.
* Shane Andersen, a senior this spring, reached the podium in both hurdles as he was third in the 300-meter hurdles and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles.
* Ethan Engen, another senior, just missed placing in both throws: He was ninth in the discus and 12th in the shot put.
The addition of Jahnig would have also given the Cougars some added depth.
“We would’ve been up there again,” Andersen said. “I think we could have easily won the state title with all of the athletes we have.”
And most would have competed in all three sports for Viborg-Hurley.
“We have a very talented group,” Engen said. “We’re always ready to work and we motivate each other.”
It’s also been a group that has forged a bond that carries over from sport to sport, according to Hansen.
“You don’t come across these kinds of athletes very often, and it’s kind of sad that they can’t be rewarded for the work they’ve put in,” he said.
Silver Lining?
Andersen has heard it many times: ‘Play like it’s your last.’
Last game. Last event. Last tournament.
That piece of advice now has a new meaning in the wake of not having a spring semester in the classroom or on the track, at least in his athletic career, he said.
“You don’t know when it’ll be your last game,” Andersen said. “You could have a huge game and then get hurt in the next game.
“You can’t let anything affect who you are. The only person you can beat is yourself.”
Between their school work and personal health, the Viborg-Hurley athletes are now on their own to take care of themselves — they don’t have a teacher or coach to ensure they remain on schedule each day.
“These kids are finding ways to do their own workouts,” Hansen said. “They’ve had to be more independent with staying in shape.”
That hasn’t been a problem for Engen. He has remained busy on his family’s farm, which he said has provided him with an early glimpse of his life after school — Engen plans to attend South Dakota State to study agribusiness.
“It gives me more of a realization what life after school is going to be like,” Engen said.
The realizations the Viborg-Hurley athletes have also gained during the pandemic are ones they’ll always have, according to Jahnig.
“I’ve learned that you have to roll with everything,” he said.
