PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles earned their second draw of the season, playing Pierre to a scoreless tie in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday.
The shutout was the third in four matches for the Gazelles, who finish the home portion of their season on Saturday against Aberdeen Central.
“It was a good rebound game against No. 4 Pierre,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Following our game last Thursday (a loss to Mitchell), we had an internal look at what and who we are. We made some critical tactical adjustments Monday at training, and I was very pleased to see the team execute the game plan.”
Ashlyn Vogt stopped five shots in goal for the Gazelles, earning her fourth shutout of the season.
“We played solid team defense and looked to counter,” Schuring said. “We created a number of goal scoring opportunities but just couldn’t get the winner in the back of the net.”
Yankton now prepares for its final ESD match against the season, facing the second-ranked Golden Eagles.
“There are still a few things to work on in the counter movement from our attacking players, but overall it was a good game,” Schuring said.
