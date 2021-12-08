SEWARD, Neb. — Concordia, ranked 25th in the latest NAIA poll, used a quick start to each half to claim an 88-53 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Concordia (7-4, 4-3 GPAC) led 33-5 after one quarter, then extended to a 72-36 lead after three quarters thanks to a 28-12 edge in the third period.
MMU (1-9, 1-5 GPAC) led a 19-11 scoring edge in the second quarter and a 17-16 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Taysha Rushton scored 18 points in 15 minutes for Concordia. Lauren Baker and Kendal Brigham each scored 12 points. Mackenzie Toomey poted 10 steals and Abby Heemstra added eight rebounds in the win.
Alexsis Kemp hit four three-pointers off the bench to lead MMU with 14 points. Callie Otkin had 11 points. Macy Kempf grabbed eight rebounds.
Mount Marty hosts Jamestown on Saturday. Start time is 2 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (1-9)
Carlie Wetzel 1-7 0-0 3, Callie Otkin 3-8 3-4 11, Kayla Jacobson 1-3 1-2 3, Camryn Krogman 0-5 0-0 0, Macy Kempf 1-3 3-3 5, Alana Bergland 0-2 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 5-10 0-0 14, Tayte Kohn 1-2 0-0 3, Jaiden Hartl 0-0 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 1-5 0-0 3, Kiara Berndt 2-4 0-0 5, Emma Jarovski 2-2 0-0 4, Kianna Payer 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Hirsch 0-0 2-2 2, Hannah Muth 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-52 9-11 53.
CONCORDIA (7-4)
Bailey Conrad 0-6 0-0 0, Taysha Rushton 8-14 0-0 18, Lauren Baker 4-9 0-0 12, Abby Heemstra 1-4 0-0 8, Rylee Pauli 0-0 1-2 1, Mackenzie Toomey 1-5 2-2 5, Taylor Farrell 4-10 0-0 9, Abby Krieser 3-4 0-0 6, Hanna Spearman 1-3 0-0 3, Chloe Schumacher 1-1 0-0 3, Kendal Brigham 4-4 1-1 12, Hailey Kleinschmit 2-4 0-0 4, Sadie Powell 4-8 0-0 8, Kayla Luebbe 2-4 2-2 6. TOTALS: 35-76 6-7 88.
MOUNT MARTY 5 19 12 17 — 53
CONCORDIA 33 11 28 16 — 88
Three-Pointers: CU 12-33 (Baker 4-6, Brigham 3-3, Rushton 2-6, Toomey 1-3, Schumacher 1-1, Spearman 0-2, Powell 0-2, Luebbe 0-1), MMU 10-27 (Kemp 4-7, Otkin 2-6, Wetzel 1-4, Kohn 1-2, Twedt 1-2, Berndt 1-2, Krogman 0-3). Rebounds: CU 43 (Heemstra 8), MMU 33 (Kempf 8). Personal Fouls: CU 15, MMU 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: CU 20 (Baker 3, Spearman 3), MMU 8 (Jacobson 3). Turnovers: MMU 27, CU 15. Blocked Shots: MMU 4 (Kempf 2), CU 1. Steals: CU 19 (Toomey 10), MMU 8 (Kempf 2, Twedt 2). Attendance: 415.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.