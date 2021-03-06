WICHITA, Kan. — Mount Marty couldn’t rally from an 8-2 deficit, dropping a 9-6 decision to Kansas Wesleyan in the final game of the Friends Softball Tournament on Saturday.
The Lancers finished 4-1 on the weekend, including 2-1 on Saturday.
Against Kansas Wesleyan, Adley Swanson had a pair of doubles, and Makenzi Rockwell had two hits to lead the way. Karlee Arnold, Emma Burns and Ally Serrano each doubled. Sarah Hart and Kelly Amezcua each had a hit for the Lancers.
Jill Orwig took the loss.
Mount Marty, 7-4, begins the home portion of its schedule on Thursday, facing Dickinson State. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
MMU 10, MOUNT MERCY 4: Mount Marty scored nine unanswered runs to end the game, claiming a 10-4 victory over Mount Mercy on Saturday.
Makenzi Rockwell went 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI to lead MMU. Adley Swanson doubled and singled. Emma Burns and Kelly Amezcua each had two hits. Karlee Arnold homered, and Bailey Kortan and Ally Serrano each had a hit in the victory.
Mo Vornhagen picked up the win, striking out four.
MMU 17, SAINT MARY 9: Mount Marty built a 6-0 lead, then scored 11 runs in the final two innings of a 17-9 slugfest victory over University of Saint Mary on Saturday.
MMU ripped six home runs, including two each for Karlee Arnold and Makenzi Rockwell. Emma Burns and Tara Oren each had one.
Arnold and Oren each finished with three hits and four RBI. Kelly Amezcua had three hits, including two doubles. Rockwell, Burns and Adley Swanson each finished with two hits. Bailey Kortan, Sami Noble, Sarah Hart and Emma Kerns each had a hit in the victory.
Kaylee Rogers picked up the win, striking out three in her four innings of work. Jill Orwig earned the long-relief save, striking out three in her three innings of work.
