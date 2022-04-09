BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – South Dakota women’s tennis fought through adversity to earn a 6-1 Summit League dual win over St. Thomas on Saturday in a match played indoors at Lifetime Fitness.
The Coyotes won five of the six singles matches contested after taking the doubles point and move to 4-2 in Summit League play with one league dual remaining.
“We played a really good clean match today,” coach Brett Barnett said. “I am so proud of this group for how we’ve come together this week.
“We’re dealing with so many injuries and so much out of our control and the determination we had today won this match.”
Habiba Aly, a fifth-year senior, moved to 4-1 in Summit League play with a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles.
Bea Havlickova, a freshman, bumped up to No. 2 singles and earned a 6-0, 6-2 win.
Natka Kmoskova, a senior, improved to 4-1 in Summit League play with a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
Anna Marija Bukina, a senior, earned a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles and junior Berta Girbau posted a 6-2 6-0 in at No. 5 singles.
The Coyotes opened the match winning two of the three doubles matches to win the points.
Havlickova and Kmoskova earned a 6-1 win at No. 1 doubles and Aly and Girbau posted a 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles to win the point.
“We got through doubles and you could see us relax and then turn it on,” said Barnett. “Great performances top to bottom today. We did a great job of mentally focusing on what we could control and the tennis took care of itself.
“We need to get as healthy as possible and get ready for a showdown with Omaha. Go Yotes!”
Omaha and South Dakota will play a 1 p.m. match on Easter Sunday.
