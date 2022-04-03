VERMILLION – In-state rivals South Dakota and South Dakota State split their softball doubleheader Saturday, setting up a Sunday rubber match at Nygaard Field in Vermillion.
The Jacks won the deciding game 4-1 Sunday afternoon.
“We had people in scoring position all day and we just couldn’t get the big hit,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “Even when we scored, it wasn’t even a hit, it was a fielder’s choice. But, it’s a game of inches, some balls were hit right at them, they made the play.”
The Jacks took a 2-0 lead in the second inning and added a solo home run by Jocelyn Carrillo in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead.
The Coyotes responded by scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth. Jordyn Pender hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Courtney Wilson. The Coyotes were unable to push another run across.
“The good news is that we’re close, but we have some work to get where we want to be,” Wagner said.
The Jacks scored a run on a hit batter in the top of the seventh and Grace Glanzer shut the door in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
The Coyotes finished the second weekend of conference play with a 3-3 record, but faced the two teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the preseason conference poll in the first two weekends.
“Nobody’s satisfied with that, but hopefully that’s motivation to understand that we are close and that with some work, we can get better,” Wagner said. “We can’t take anybody lightly in the conference, and anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”
The Coyotes now go on the road to face St. Thomas and North Dakota in the next two weekends. The Coyotes will look to get back above .500 in conference before returning home to face Omaha April 23-24.
“We just need to have a more consistent approach at the plate and clean up some defensive things and make pitches,” Wagner said.
