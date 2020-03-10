DAVIS, Calif. – South Dakota women’s tennis opened its spring break trip by dropping a 5-2 dual to UC Davis on Tuesday.
The Coyotes (1-9) received singles wins from freshmen Berta Girbau and Eesha Varma, both picking up their second individual wins of the spring.
Girbau posted a 7-5, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles over Shirley Hall while Varma needed a 10-6 super tie-break edge to down Jessica Walker after the two had split the first two sets, 4-6 and 7-6.
UC Davis, after winning the doubles point, won four of the six singles matches in straight sets.
South Dakota will face Santa Clara on Friday.
