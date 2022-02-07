The “Wrestler of the Week” honor went to the entire Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes dual team as Dakota Grappler announced its Class B rankings on Sunday.
KWLPG, 13-0 on the season, ranks second in the dual rankings and third in the team rankings. Winner leads both rankings, with Canton second in the team rankings.
Parkston (6-3) ranks sixth in the team rankings, with Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon (BHSA) seventh. Wagner is seventh in the team rankings, with Parkston 11th and Parker tied for 14th.
Chase Varilek of KWLPG, ranked second at 138 pounds, is the only area wrestler currently in the “Dynamite Dozen.” He is 12th in that ranking.
Here is a look at the area wrestlers in the current ratings. The full rankings are available on Dakota Grappler.
106: 2, Gavin Braun, KWLPG; 3, Karstyn Lhotak, Wagner; 7, Jackson Kaul, BHSA; 8, Gage Reichart, Parkston; 11, Alek Kuchta, Parker
113: 3, Kaden Holzbauer, Parkston; 9, Johnny Lenz, KWLPG
120: 5, Kasen Konstanz, KWLPG; 9, Carter Sommer, Parkston
126: 5, Iden Myers, KWLPG; 8, Wyatt Anderson, Parkston; 11, Logan Buseman, Parker
132: 4, Jhett Breen, Wagner; 9, Riley Tschetter, Marion-Freeman; 10, Kash Neugebauer, Parkston
138: 2, Chase Varilek, KWLPG; 8, Andrew Even, Parker
145: 3, Riley Roberts, Wagner; 4, Carter Lenz, KWLPG; 5, Lucas Hueser, Elk Point-Jefferson (EPJ); 8, Jack Even, Parker
152: 2, Grayson Hanson, KWLPG; 5, Porter Neugebauer, Parkston; 8, Gannon Knebel, Wagner
160: 5, Holden Havlik, KWLPG; 9, Turner Nicholson, BHSA; 10, Kolter Kramer, Parkston
170: 8, Noah Mahoney, Parkston
182: 1, Isaac Crownover, BHSA; 4, Gavin Jacobs, EPJ; 5, Charlie Patten, Parker
195: 2, Levi Nightingale, KWLPG; 8, Nolan Dvorak, Wagner; 12, Noah McDermott, EPJ
220: 3, Levi Weiman, Parker
285: 4, Brennan Leines, Wagner; 8, Kameron Styles, KWLPG
