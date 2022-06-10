PIERRE —Yankton Post 12 baseball team dropped a 7-6 decision to the Sioux Falls Post 2 Jets in the opening game of the Border Battle American Legion Juniors baseball tournament, Friday in Pierre.
Keenan Wagner doubled and singled, and Austin Gobel had two hits for Yankton. Hunter Teichroew had a double and two RBI. Frankie In’t Veld added a hit for Post 12.
Josh Sheldon took the loss in relief of Sean Turner, who struck out six in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton plays two games in the South Dakota vs. North Dakota event today (Saturday), playing Jamestown at 1 p.m. and Williston at 3:30 p.m. Post 12 plays Fargo Post 400 on Sunday.
Youth: Sioux Falls Slam
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers went 1-1 and the Yankton Greysox went 0-1 on the opening day of the Sioux Falls Slam baseball tournament, Friday in Sioux Falls.
The tournament continues through Sunday.
Lakers 11, S.F. Cyclones White 1
SIOUX FALLS — Easton Feser went 3-for-3 with a triple to help spark the Yankton Lakers past Sioux Falls Cyclones White on Friday.
Tate Beste, Sam Gokie, Gavin Johnson and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Christian Weier picked up the win, striking out three in the six-inning contest.
Coast 2 Coast 5, Greysox 3
SIOUX FALLS — Coast 2 Coast edged the Yankton Greysox 5-3 on Friday.
Liam Villanueva had two of Yankton’s six hits. Eli Anderson, Brett Taggart, Kaden Hunhoff and Ethan Carlson each had a hit in the effort.
Hunhoff took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work. Ryan Turner struck out three in two innings of scoreless relief.
ROYBA 9, Lakers 5
SIOUX FALLS — ROYBA built and early lead and held on for a 9-5 victory over the Yankton Lakers on Friday.
Easton Feser went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Yankton. Tate Beste had a pair of hits. Carter Boomsma and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the effort.
Boston Frick took the loss, with Boomsma striking out two in three innings of relief.
