BRANDON — Brandon Valley overcame a 30-point performance by Yankton’s Ellie Karolevitz to claim a 57-42 victory over the Gazelles in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kylie Foss and Emma Jarovski each scored 12 points for Brandon Valley (3-0), which outscored the Gazelles 34-16 in the middle two periods. The Lynx held a 13-12 edge in the fourth quarter after Yankton adjusted to the Lynx’s pressure.
“I was proud of the way we stayed in the game and collected our composure when they put the pressure on in the 2nd half,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier.
Karolevitz also had seven rebounds and three steals for Yankton (1-3). Her 30-point performance was the most by a Gazelle since Lindsey Hale scored 30 points against Pierre on Feb. 22, 2015.
“Ellie did a nice job of finding a way to get looks,” Krier said. “Her leadership is valuable to us.”
Kate Beeman finished with seven points and six rebounds. Jordynn Salvatori also had six rebounds for the Gazelles.
Yankton travels to defending Class AA champion O’Gorman on Tuesday.
There was no JV game. In the ‘C’ game, Yankton claimed a 40-36 victory. For the Gazelles, Macy Drotzmann led the way with eight points and seven rebounds. Lina Bauer and Claire Tereshinski each had seven points in the victory.
YANKTON (1-3)
Jillian Eidsness 0-4 0-0 0, Ellie Karolevitz 13-23 3-7 30, Claire Tereshinski 0-0 1-2 1, Britta Pietila 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 3-7 1-2 7, Jordynn Salvatori 0-4 2-2 2, Molly Savey 1-1 0-0 2, Paige Gullikson 0-0 0-0 0, Linda Bauer 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Feser 0-2 0-4 0. TOTALS: 17-41 7-17 42.
BRANDON VALLEY (3-0)
Kennedy Nuebel 0-1 0-1 0, Abby Finch 1-3 0-0 2, Andrea Cain 2-7 0-0 6, Mara Schaap 1-2 1-3 3, Kylie Foss 4-8 4-4 12, Emma Jarovski 3-9 5-5 12, Hilary Behrens 2-8 0-0 4, Grace Gerken 2-3 0-3 6, Ashley Wells 2-3 0-0 5, Sidney Thue 3-4 1-1 7. TOTALS: 20-48 11-17 57.
YANKTON 14 8 8 12 — 42
BRANDON VALLEY 10 17 17 13 — 57
Three-Pointers: BV 6-16 (Cain 2-5, Gerken 2-3, Jarovski 1-3, Wells 1-1, Nuebel 0-1), Y 1-5 (Karolevitz 1-3, Eidsness 0-1, Feser 0-1). Assists: Y 7 (Eidsness 2, Beeman 2), BV 2. Blocked Shots: Y 2, BV 1. Rebounds: Y 28 (Karolevitz 7), BV 14 (Thue 4). Steals: BV 6 (Cain 2, Foss 2), Y 4 (Karolevitz 3). Personal Fouls: BV 16, Y 14. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 16, BV 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.