SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty sophomore shortstop Emma Burns was named first team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference when the league announced its post-season honors on Thursday.
Burns, a sophomore from Rapid City and a transfer from the University of Minnesota, batted .444 and led the Lancers in home runs (10), runs scored (42) and runs batted in (39). She also tied for the team lead in doubles (11) and triples (3), and stole seven bases in nine attempts, ranking third on the team.
“Coming in, there were a lot of people watching her, but she never let it get to her,” Mount Marty head coach Tate Bruckner said of Burns. “Seeing joy on her face playing softball again, it was fun to watch.”
Burns recorded a .909 fielding percentage at shortstop, playing a role in four double plays and recording 76 assists.
“She is so smooth defensively,” Bruckner said.
Four Lancers earned honorable mention recognition: Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen, Karlee Arnold, Makenzi Rockwell and Adley Swanson.
Vornhagen, a junior from Kearney, Nebraska, and a transfer from Nebraska-Kearney (UNK), went 7-4 with a 3.54 earned run average. She struck out 112 batters in 87 innings pitched.
“Mo is a stud,” Bruckner said. “Unfortunately we are in a conference that is loaded with quality pitching.”
Arnold, a senior from Parker, Colorado and transfer from UNK, batted .365 with nine home runs, 11 doubles and 37 runs batted in.
“Karlee came together with Mo,” Bruckner said, referring to both transferring from the now-defunct program at UNK. “She’s like having a coach behind the plate.”
Rockwell, a senior from Aberdeen, Washington and a transfer from Wenatchee Valley College, batted .385 with seven home runs, 10 doubles, 29 RBI and 38 runs scored. She was also 8-for-9 in stolen bases.
“Mak is one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached,” Bruckner said. “She helped changed the direction of this program when she got here.”
Swanson, a senior from Fruita, Colorado, and a transfer from Williston State College, batted .299 with four home runs, five doubles and 25 RBI. The converted catcher handled 181 chances at first base, committing just one error.
“Adley’s an awesome kid,” Bruckner said. “She swung the bat well this season, and adjusted well to first.”
The Lancers finished 19-20 overall, qualifying for the GPAC Tournament as the seventh seed. Rockwell and Swanson are the only players not expected to return among the all-GPAC honorees.
“We’ve got a great group coming back, and I’m excited about the group we have coming in,” Bruckner said. “We want to bring a championship program here.
“We look at Morningside and Midland, near the top of the conference every year, and we want to be on that list. We have a lot of work to do, but I like the direction we’re going.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.