HURON — The Yankton Bucks scored a season-high 85 points, shooting 51.6% from the field and 50% from three-point range in an 85-57 rout of Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday at Huron Arena.

Drew Ryken hit seven three-pointers on nine attempts, finishing with 21 points, for Yankton. Michael Mors finished with 16 points. Rugby Ryken had 14 points and nine rebounds. Mac Ryken scored 13 points. Landon Potts was 3-of-5 from long-range, finishing with nine points, in the win.

