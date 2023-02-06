HURON — The Yankton Bucks scored a season-high 85 points, shooting 51.6% from the field and 50% from three-point range in an 85-57 rout of Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday at Huron Arena.
Drew Ryken hit seven three-pointers on nine attempts, finishing with 21 points, for Yankton. Michael Mors finished with 16 points. Rugby Ryken had 14 points and nine rebounds. Mac Ryken scored 13 points. Landon Potts was 3-of-5 from long-range, finishing with nine points, in the win.
“It all started with Rugby,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “He had a great all-around game and was able to break down their defense all night.
“Drew shot exceptionally well. Michael had another nice game of moving without the ball.”
Reilyn Zavesky scored a game-high 30 points for Huron. Dylan Lichty added 11 points.
Huron scored six straight points, all from Zavesky, to claim a 16-11 lead midway through the first quarter. Potts hit back-to-back three-pointers to slow the Tiger tide, and the teams went into the quarter break tied at 19-19.
“Landon’s threes in the first quarter were big,” Haynes said.
Yankton put together a 10-0 run — a Mac Ryken layup to end the first quarter, followed by eight straight to start the second — to build a 27-19 lead. Yankton strung together seven straight points later in the period and took a 44-28 edge into the break.
“Zavesky had 13 points in the first quarter,” Haynes said. “I thought we did a much better job defensively in the second and third quarters. We were able to get a lead and get out in transition.”
Another 7-0 Yankton run pushed the margin to 23 points in the third quarter. The Bucks started the fourth quarter on an 11-3 spurt to put the game out of reach.
Yankton, 8-4, heads west for a pair of games this weekend. The Bucks face Rapid City Stevens on Friday and Rapid City Central on Saturday.
“Our season started on Nov. 27 (first practice), and between then and Feb. 5 we played 11 games. In the last four weeks we’re going to play nine,” Haynes said. “We have to find a balance between staying sharp and staying fresh.”
Both are a challenge when playing two games in less than 18 hours, which is the schedule for this weekend.
“Rapid City is a difficult road trip. We leave at 7:30 a.m. and don’t play until 8:30 p.m. (Central). Then we’re back on the court the next day and play early afternoon,” Haynes said. “It is going to take a good effort by our guys. Hopefully we can go out and play well.”
The Bucks rolled to a 60-27 victory in the JV game. Tucker Gilmore scored 20 points to lead Yankton. Potts added 10 points.
Yankton earned a 65-51 victory in the sophomore game. Carson Ness scored 19 points and Matthew Sheldon scored 18 points to lead Yankton. Easton Nelson added 11 points.
Yankton completed the sweep with a win in the freshmen game, 60-50. Easton Feser scored 19 points to lead Yankton. Owen Eidsness had 13 points and Beck Ryken added nine points in the victory.
