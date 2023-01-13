PIERRE — A week set aside for the appreciation of game officials is part of an effort to inspire sportsmanship in high school athletics. The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors found out about those efforts at its meeting Wednesday.

Officials’ Appreciation Week will be held in South Dakota high schools Jan. 22 through Jan. 28 according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch. A similar appreciation week was held earlier in the school year for fall sports.

