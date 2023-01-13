PIERRE — A week set aside for the appreciation of game officials is part of an effort to inspire sportsmanship in high school athletics. The South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors found out about those efforts at its meeting Wednesday.
Officials’ Appreciation Week will be held in South Dakota high schools Jan. 22 through Jan. 28 according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch. A similar appreciation week was held earlier in the school year for fall sports.
“Our officials really appreciate that,” Auch said. “Things like that go a long way.”
Auch said appreciation activities can include certificates from the school, posters or a note from the team.
SDHSAA has made an increase in sportsmanship a goal for the year. According to Auch, schools all over the state are doing their part to increase sportsmanship. She noted particular programs at Groton and Dakota Valley.
“I think it’s having a positive impact,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, who noted sportsmanship efforts by home teams to welcome their opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.