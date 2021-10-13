RANDOLPH, Neb. — Wynot outlasted Randolph 25-21, 19-25, 25-20 as part of a volleyball triangular on Tuesday.
Karley Heimes posted 14 kills, three blocks and 21 digs to lead Wynot. Kendra Pinkelman finished with six kills, two blocks and two ace serves. Chloe Heimes had 15 assists, with Myrah Sudbeck recording 10 assists. Allison Wieseler had four blocks and Lauren Haberman added 11 digs in the victory.
Ella Scott had six kills, two ace serves and eight digs for Randolph. Erin Engle posted 14 assists. Ariel Fye had three ace serves, Bailey Beal had two blocks and Grace Nordhues added nine digs for the Cardinals.
Randolph 2, Plainview 1
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Randolph rallied past Plainview 17-25, 25-20, 30-28 as part of a volleyball triangular on Tuesday.
Bailey Beal had 10 kills and three blocks, and Erin Engel had 17 assists for Randolph. Jacey Bartels posted three ace serves and 11 digs. Ella Scott had three ace serves and Grace Nordues added 10 digs for the Cardinals.
Both Randolph (11-12) and Plainview (7-15) play in the Pierce County Tournament today (Thursday).
Wynot 2, Plainview 0
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Wynot surged past Plainview 25-22, 25-11 as part of a volleyball triangular on Tuesday.
Karley Heimes had 10 kills and two ace serves to lead Wynot. Chloe Heimes and Myrah Sudbeck each had seven assists. Kendra Pinkelman finished with two ace serves and four digs. Amber Lawson added two blocks in the victory.
Wynot, 14-9, hosts Wausa today (Thursday).
Other Matches
Parker 3, Canistota 0
CANISTOTA — Parker earned a 25-13, 25-16, 25-14 sweep of Canistota in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Brooke Berens had eight kills and 35 digs, and Katie Bialas had eight kills and two blocks for Parker. Terryn Fuller finished with 23 assists and two ace serves. Alexis Even had 44 digs and Josie Leberman added 15 digs in the victory.
Sydnee Engbrecht led Canistota with nine kills. Natalie Hofer had nine assists, with Bailey Spicer recording eight assists. Kayla Papendick had nine digs and Sierra McGregor added two blocks for the Hawks.
Canistota won the JV match 25-19, 25-18.
Burke 3, AC-DC 0
BURKE — Adisyn Indahl had 18 kills, eight ace serves and nine digs to lead Burke to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-10 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Kailee Frank and Ava Sargent each had four ace serves for Burke, with Sargent also recording 11 assists. Elly Witt added 12 assists in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.