GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes closed out the regular season with a 3-0 win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon at Bronson Field. This is the Yotes fourth straight shutout on the season.
With the win the Coyotes (9-6-1) finished the season on a six-game win streak and are winners of their last eight of ten. Nine wins for USD ties for the most in a season in the Division I era. North Dakota finishes the season with a record of 5-9.
South Dakota tied with Omaha for third place in the standings, however, Omaha won the tiebreaker with the sweep over the Coyotes during the regular season to earn the third seed. USD will be the fourth seed and face No. 1 seed Denver in the first Summit League Semifinal on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Caniglia field in Omaha, Nebraska.
“I am very proud of the effort we showed today,” head coach Michael Thomas said. “We are excited to get back to Vermillion and start preparing for the tournament next week in Omaha.”
After recording three goals in each half on Friday, the Yotes recorded one in the first and two in the second half on Sunday. In the first half, USD was once again dominate on both sides of the ball getting nine shots off on the offensive side while only allowing two shots on the other end of the field.
Sophomore Shaylee Gailus netted the game’s first goal in the 19th minute when she was able to get behind the defensive line to get a foot on the ball after two headers from senior Alexis Mitchell and junior Jordan Centineo. The goal was Gailus’ sixth of the season with Mitchell picking up her fourth assist and Centineo picking up her third assist of the season.
USD led at the halftime for the third straight game and recorded its 16th first half goal on the season.
South Dakota struck 48 seconds into the second half to extend their lead to 2-0 on the afternoon. Centineo took advantage of the goalkeeper being out of place after stopping junior Joana Zanin’s shot on goal to earn her fourth goal of the season. Zanin was credited for her first assist on the season as well.
Less than five minutes later in the 48th minute the Yotes drew a foul in the box setting up their second penalty kick of the season and second of the series. This time the goalkeeper was able to get a hand on Mitchell’s shot, however, Mitchell was able to get a foot on the rebound and place it in the back of the net for the game’s final goal. The goal was Mitchell’s second of the weekend and seventh on the season.
South Dakota placed eight of its 18 shots on goal while the Fighting Hawks weren’t able to place any of their five shots on goal on the afternoon.
