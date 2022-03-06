SIOUX FALLS – Looking for a statement win to get to the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament, the South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball team shut the Kansas City offense down in the final five minutes to come away with a 74-61 win in the quarterfinals Sunday night.
The Coyotes lost both regular season matchups with the Roos by 11 and nine points respectively. Kansas City dictated the pace of the game with their defense in the regular season match-ups, but on Sunday, it was the Coyotes turn.
“At times we turned it over when we were in transition, but when the game was a half-court game I didn’t want the game getting up and down,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “We needed to point it inside, we needed to slow the game down.”
USD took a three-point lead in the first half on a Mason Archambault three-pointer near the 10 minute mark. Archambault was able to keep the moment going with a block on the opposite end of the floor.
Kansas City kept it close, but was a step behind USD for the remainder of the half. The Coyotes took a five-point lead into the half.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt picked up a second foul early in the second half and had to play conservatively for the remainder of the half to avoid a third foul. Perrott-Hunt was able to become more aggressive in the second half and it translated into a strong showing for the final 20 minutes.
“A good player always has to know how many fouls he has,” Perrott-Hunt said. “The second half, I just reset my mindset and decided to keep being aggressive. In the first half I was being a little passive because of the fouls”
Tasos Kamateros picked up a technical foul less than four minutes into the second half. After the free throws, USD held a slim 44-43 lead on the Roos. Foul trouble became an issue early into the second half as Both teams were in the bonus with over 10 minutes to play in the second half.
“I felt like we did a good job on both ends of the floor (of staying composed),” Lee said. “Defensively, especially in the second half, we never really got rattled.”
The lead didn’t change for the Coyotes in the next six minutes of the game, but the moment felt to be on the Coyote side with a crowd of 7,364 in mostly red behind them.
In the final five minutes, the Coyote defense locked down, extending a one-point lead to 13 by the end of the game. A big factor on the defensive end was Hunter Goodrick. Goodrick blocked three shots and grabbed eight rebounds to go with his 14 points.
All five starters scored in double figures, led by Tasos Kamateros’ 15 points. Kamateros added 11 rebounds for a double-double on the night. Goodrick and Archambault tallied 14 points each. Perrott-Hunt tallied 13 points and Boogie Anderson 12 in the win.
Kansas City’s leading scorer and Summit League all-conference first team member Evan Gilyard II was held to 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. tallied 19 points and Arkel Lamar 11. Josiah Allick joined them in double figures with 10 points.
The Coyotes now prepare for a rematch with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits Monday. The Jacks swept the season series with the Coyotes and won their opening round game over Omaha Saturday night.
SOUTH DAKOTA 74
Hunter Goodrick 5-7 3-4 14, Tasos Kamateros 6-12 2-2 15, Boogie Anderson 6-8 0-0 12, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 3-9 7-8 13, Mason Archambault 3-10 6-6 14, Xavier Fuller 0-3 0-0 0, Erik Oliver 1-1 0-0 3, Damani Hayes 1-2 1-1 3. TOTALS: 25-52 19-21 74.
KANSAS CITY 61
Arkel Lamar 4-12 2-2 11, Josiah Allick 4-10 0-2 10, Evan Gilyard II 3-13 4-4 11, Sam Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. 8-17 3-5 19, Shemarri Allen 2-3 1-2 5, Anderson Kopp 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 23-59 10-15 61.
At the Half: USD 38, KC 33. Three-Pointers: USD 5-14 (Archambault 2-5, Oliver 1-1, Goodrick 1-1, Kamateros 1-4, Fuller 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-2), KC 5-21 (Allick 2-4, Kopp 1-3, Lamar 1-4, Gilyard II 1-7, Nesbitt Jr. 0-3). Rebounds: USD 39 (Kamateros 11), KC 24 (Lamar 9). Assists: USD 13 (Archambault 6), KC 10 (Nesbitt Jr. 4). Steals: KC 4 (Nesbitt Jr. 2), USD 3 (Anderson 3). Blocked Shots: USD 6 (Goodrick 3), KC 1 (Boser 1). Personal Fouls: KC 20, USD 16. Turnovers: USD 10, KC 5. Attendance: 7,364.
