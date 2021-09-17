Mount Marty University has announced new head coaches for its competitive cheer and dance programs.
Joe Erickson has been named the head cheer coach, while Megan Halsey has been named the head dance coach. Both are graduates of the University of South Dakota.
Erickson, a 2015 USD graduate, was a two-time captain for the USD cheer team. He served as a police officer and detective in the Yankton Police Department before recently accepting a position with CentralSquare Technologies.
Halsey, a Yankton High School graduate, was a member of the Gazelles competitive dance team during her prep career and has been a part of the Dakota Dance Association. She currently works as a realtor in Yankton.
