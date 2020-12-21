BASKETBALL
MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Alcester-Hudson 34, Bon Homme 19
DeSmet 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33
Lead-Deadwood 56, Bennett County 51
Waverly-South Shore 66, Iroquois 23
MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Sully Buttes 31
Arlington 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23
Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, DeSmet 34
Hanson 52, Avon 45
Howard 50, Freeman 41
Newell 54, Lemmon 36
MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Bishop Neumann 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 34
Central City 67, Sandy Creek 26
Creighton 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 55
Mitchell 64, Bayard 58
Morrill 62, South Sioux City 17
Palmer 36, Giltner 33
Wakefield 74, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 44
Weeping Water 44, Pawnee City 39
West Holt 41, Valentine 26
Holiday Tournament
Milford 59, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34
Maxwell Pre-Holiday Tournament
South Loup 55, Maxwell 52
Metro Holiday Tournament
Omaha Benson 78, Omaha Northwest 62
Omaha Burke 62, Bellevue East 54
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 51
Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Perkins County 61, Hyannis 38
Wallace 70, Creek Valley 52
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Pleasanton 59, Anselmo-Merna 47
Ravenna 61, Cambridge 37
MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Central City 48, Sandy Creek 32
Creighton 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44
Mitchell 42, Bayard 35
Omaha Gross Catholic 61, Bishop Neumann 55
Palmer 49, Giltner 27
Valentine 37, West Holt 30
Waverly 38, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27
Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 58, Wakefield 49
Metro Holiday Tournament
Omaha South 43, Omaha North 23
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Paxton 30
Perkins County Holiday Tournament
Perkins County 49, Hyannis 8
Wallace 52, Creek Valley 14
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament
Pleasanton 66, Anselmo-Merna 38
Ravenna 47, Cambridge 31
