BASKETBALL

MONDAY’S S.D. BOYS

Alcester-Hudson 34, Bon Homme 19

DeSmet 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33

Lead-Deadwood 56, Bennett County 51

Waverly-South Shore 66, Iroquois 23

MONDAY’S S.D. GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Sully Buttes 31

Arlington 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, DeSmet 34

Hanson 52, Avon 45

Howard 50, Freeman 41

Newell 54, Lemmon 36

MONDAY’S NEB. BOYS

Bishop Neumann 48, Omaha Gross Catholic 34

Central City 67, Sandy Creek 26

Creighton 58, Elgin Public/Pope John 55

Mitchell 64, Bayard 58

Morrill 62, South Sioux City 17

Palmer 36, Giltner 33

Wakefield 74, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 44

Weeping Water 44, Pawnee City 39

West Holt 41, Valentine 26

Holiday Tournament

Milford 59, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 34

Maxwell Pre-Holiday Tournament

South Loup 55, Maxwell 52

Metro Holiday Tournament

Omaha Benson 78, Omaha Northwest 62

Omaha Burke 62, Bellevue East 54

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 51

Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Perkins County 61, Hyannis 38

Wallace 70, Creek Valley 52

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Pleasanton 59, Anselmo-Merna 47

Ravenna 61, Cambridge 37

MONDAY’S NEB. GIRLS

Central City 48, Sandy Creek 32

Creighton 52, Elgin Public/Pope John 44

Mitchell 42, Bayard 35

Omaha Gross Catholic 61, Bishop Neumann 55

Palmer 49, Giltner 27

Valentine 37, West Holt 30

Waverly 38, Omaha Duchesne Academy 27

Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 58, Wakefield 49

Metro Holiday Tournament

Omaha South 43, Omaha North 23

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Paxton 30

Perkins County Holiday Tournament

Perkins County 49, Hyannis 8

Wallace 52, Creek Valley 14

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament

Pleasanton 66, Anselmo-Merna 38

Ravenna 47, Cambridge 31

