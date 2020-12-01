When Mitch Herrboldt first received a social media message from a football coach at Mount Marty University, he was immediately excited.
Not only because a college coach expressed interest, but that it was from the new program in his hometown.
Herrboldt, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior offensive lineman at Sioux Falls Lincoln, was born in Yankton. He lived in Yankton until he was eight years old and then moved to Sioux Falls.
When those messages came from the Mount Marty coaches, Herrboldt jumped at the opportunity. He made it clear: He was interested, as well.
“I told them I was from Yankton and would love to come back down to play there,” Herrboldt said Tuesday, a day after he officially signed with Mount Marty.
“From there, Mount Marty was the school I wanted to be at.”
Herrboldt’s father, grandparents, along with an aunt and uncle live in Yankton, and he said he’s made quite a trips to his hometown since he moved to Sioux Falls.
In fact, he’ll be able to join a friend of his — Corbin Sohler, a senior football standout at Yankton High School — at Mount Marty. The pair has known each other since elementary school, and will both suit up for the Lancers next fall.
“I think it’s really cool that they’re starting football, and it’s cool that we’ll get to be part of the first team,” Herrboldt said.
It wasn’t until his freshman season, though, that Herrboldt said he began seriously thinking about playing football beyond high school.
He gives his friend Tommy Thompson, the quarterback at Lincoln, much of the credit for inspiring him to give it a thought.
“He told me he saw potential in me and that I should think about it,” Herrboldt said. “This year when all these coaches were coming at me and texting me, I started thinking more about it. I just never dreamed about playing college football.”
With Herrboldt helping to anchor the offensive line, Lincoln went 7-2 during the regular season, then beat Sioux Falls Washington in the opening round of the Class 11AAA playoffs but lost to Brandon Valley in the semifinals.
Herrboldt will now join a new program at Mount Marty, which will make its debut next September.
“I think it’s really special,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for me and all the other guys.
“I’m just glad I get to come back to Yankton and play the sport I love. It won’t be a completely new city; I know it like the back of my hand.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.