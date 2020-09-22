The Mount Marty University volleyball program has postponed its Sept. 22 match at Presentation and its Sept. 23 match at Concordia, according to announcements by those programs.
No makeup dates have been announced.
Also for MMU, its women’s soccer match with College of Saint Mary, scheduled for Wednesday in Yankton, has been postponed. No makeup date has been set.
Area high schools also announced schedule changes on Tuesday:
— The Vermillion at Gayville-Volin volleyball match, scheduled for Thursday, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— Thursday’s Hartington-Newcastle at Osmond volleyball match, which had originally been postponed to Oct. 3, will now be played as scheduled.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
