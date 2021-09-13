PLATTE — Karly VanDerWerff finished with 12 kills and eight ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 sweep of Andes Central-Dakota Christian in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Regan Hoffman posted seven kills and 10 digs for Platte-Geddes (8-0). Avery DeVries had 23 assists and five ace serves. Candence Van Zee had eight ace serves and 12 digs, and Hadley Hanson added nine digs in the victory.
Claire Johnson posted 10 digs for AC-DC. Lexie Vander Poll and Abigail Svatos each had two blocks.
Platte-Geddes will compete in the Cavalier Clash on Saturday in Tyndall. AC-DC hosts Scotland today (Tuesday) in Lake Andes.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 23-25, 25-14, 16-14.
