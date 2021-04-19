The Yankton High School boys’ basketball program will host its Bucks Basketball Academy this summer.
The academy is used to help promote the Yankton Bucks’ way of playing basketball, using skills and fundamentals used on a daily basis at YHS practices. YHS head boys’ basketball coach Chris Haynes views this Academy as a staple in developing the program and getting basketball players in Yankton ready to be high school players.
The academy is open to boys entering grades 1-8, with sessions running June 7-25 and July 12-30. It is not necessary to be at all dates to participate.
Due to the ongoing Pandemic:
* Parents will be required to screen their kids for symptoms of Covid at home daily before attending. Anyone with symptoms must stay home and consult their family physician. https://www.sdhsaa.com/Portals/0/PDFs/Athletics/Health-Safety/COVID/MonitoringForm.pdf
* Masks are mandatory upon arrival until the activity starts. Masks need to be put back on immediately after the activity ends. Coaches will be wearing masks at all times.
* Drinking fountains will not be available, therefore each participant must bring their own water bottle with their name clearly labeled on it.
* Spectators/parents/grandparents/siblings/babysitters/etc. need to wait outside the building rather than in the gyms for their child to finish the activity.
There is a cost to participate. Registrations are being done through the City of Yankton website.
