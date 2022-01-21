MADISON — Two area programs are scheduled to compete in the Dakota State Boys’ Basketball Classic, Jan. 29, in Madison.
Freeman will face Langford Area in the 1:30 p.m. game, followed by Menno against St. Francis in the 3 p.m.
Play begins at noon with Sanborn Central-Woonsocket against Arlington. Baltic plays Mitchell Christian at 4:30 p.m., followed by Little Wound against Canistota at 6 p.m. Wakpala plays Howard in the final game of the day, a 7:30 p.m. start.
