SARASOTA, Fla.—South Dakota sophomore Ella Kubas clocked a sub-hour triathlon to place 18th at the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Elite race on Saturday.
Kubas completed the course in 58:45.4, four minutes faster than her collegiate best. She clocked 9:39 for the swim, 28:12 on the bike and 19:47 for the run. The elite field mixed professionals and amateurs, with Kubas finishing as the fourth collegian in the race.
Junior Leah Drengenberg took 24th in 1:02:04.8, two seconds faster than her collegiate best in 2019.
The duo were a part of South Dakota’s national runner-up squad in 2019 with Drengenberg becoming the program’s first All-American. Members of Arizona State’s championship squad also competed in Sarasota on Saturday, while USF’s Gillian Cridge was the top collegiate finisher in 13th place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.