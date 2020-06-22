Seven teams from Yankton and several others from regional communities were among the more than 50 teams to compete in the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association Invitational, which concluded on Sunday in Yankton.
Rain wiped out Saturday’s pool play competition. Sunday’s action was played in a single-elimination format, with teams that lost their first game playing in the “silver” bracket.
Here are the area results that were reported to the Press & Dakotan by presstime.
18-Under
S.D. Fusion Heat 6, Parkston 0
The South Dakota Fusion Heat outlasted Parkston 6-0 in the semifinals on Sunday.
C.C. Neugebauer had two hits to lead Parkston (7-1). Jocelyn Walloch, Emma Poore, Emilea Cimpl, Reese Reichert and Kiauna Hargens each had one hit.
Maci DeGeest took the loss.
Parkston 4, Diamonds Elite 2
Parkston scored four runs in the first inning and held on for a 4-2 victory over Diamonds Elite on Sunday.
Allison Ziebart tripled and doubled to lead Parkston. Emilea Cimpl, Maci DeGeest and Jocelyn Walloch each doubled. C.C. Neugebauer added a hit in the victory.
Kiauna Hargens struck out two batters in three innings of work to pick up the win. DeGeest struck out two in an inning of scoreless relief.
Parkston 5, Pipestone 4
Allison Ziebart tripled and doubled to lead Parkston past Pipestone 5-4 on Sunday.
Lindsey Roth had two hits and two RBI for Parkston. Maci DeGeest had a hit and a RBI in the victory.
DeGeest picked up the win.
16-Under
Hartford Sparx 5, Fury Red 1
The Hartford Sparx took control with a four-run fifth inning to claim a 5-1 victory over Yankton Fury Red on Sunday.
Tori Vellek had two hits to lead Yankton. Regan Garry and Paige Hatch each doubled. Annika Gordon added a hit.
Bailey Sample took the loss, striking out six.
TSC Fire 4, Fury Fire 2
The TSC Fire outlasted the Yankton Fury Fire 4-2 on Sunday.
Emma Heine, Jenna Cox and Hannah Christopherson each had a hit for Yankton.
Emma Weise took the loss, striking out one.
Fury Red 4, Hartford Sparks 3
The Yankton Fury Red used a four-run third inning to down Hartford 4-3 on Sunday.
Annika Gordon and Izzy Wintz each had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Camryn Zoeller added a hit in the victory.
Cyclones 2, Fury Fire 0
The Cyclones took an early lead and made it hold up, claiming a 2-0 victory over Yankton Fury Fire on Sunday.
Jenna Cox, Emma Heine and Brenna Steele each had one hit for Yankton.
Emma Weise took the loss.
Fury Red 3, Columbus 2
The Yankton Fury Red rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Columbus Fire & Ice 3-2 on Sunday.
Brooklyn Townsend had two hits, and Izzy Wintz doubled for Yankton. Tori Vellek, Paige Hatch, Olivia Girard and Grace Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Bailey Sample picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
Fury Fire 1, Cyclones 0
Emma Weise tossed a shutout as the Yankton Fury Fire blanked the Cyclones 1-0.
Haley Lande reached base twice, scoring the lone Yankton run. Jenna Cox also reached base twice in the win.
14-Under
Pender 5, Fury Black 1
Pender built an early lead and held on for a 5-1 victory over the Yankton Fury Black on Sunday.
Taylor Scholting and Kelsey Steffen each had two hits for Pender.
Olivia Binde, Megan Tramp and Lydia Yost each had a hit for Yankton.
Maya Dolliver struck out three to pick up the win. Binde took the loss, striking out two.
10-Under
S.C. Futures 14, Fury Gazelles 2
The Sioux City Futures stopped the Yankton Fury Gazelles short of the championship game, claiming a 14-2 victory in the semifinals.
Isabelle Sheldon and Kennedy Gednalske each had a hit for Yankton.
Ava Girard struck out three batters in her 1 2/3 innings of work.
Fury Gazelles 4, BV Magic 2
The Yankton Fury Gazelles built a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over the Brandon Valley Magic on Sunday.
Ellie Drotzmann, Olivia Puck, Emma Gobel and Kennedy Gednalske each scored for Yankton.
Ava Girard picked up the win, striking out seven while walking just three.
Fury Gazelles 15, TSC Tornadoes 2
The Yankton Fury Gazelles scored five runs in each inning to claim a 15-2 victory over the TSC Tornadoes on Sunday.
Olivia Puck had two hits, Kalli Koletzky tripled and Hannah Crisman doubled for Yankton. Isabelle Sheldon and Kennedy Gednalske each had a hit. Koletzky, Ellie Drotzmann, Crisman, Sheldon and Ava Girard each scored twice, and Elyse Larson, Gednalske, Daylee Hughes, Reese Garry and Emma Gobel each scored in the win.
Girard picked up the win, striking out six.
