NORTH SIOUX CITY —Dakota Valley swept the team honors at their home cross country invitational on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley put four runners in the top six and six runners in the top 12 to beat out Sioux City East 13 to 31 in the boys’ division. Tea Area (42) was third.
Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (17:43.08) and Joe Cross (17:45.00) finished a close 1-2 over the 5,000-meter boys’ course. Tea Area’s Reid Hammerquist (18:56.59) was a distant third.
The Dakota Valley girls needed a strong finish from their fifth runner to break a 30-30 tie with Tea Area. Canton was a close third with 33 points.
Dakota Valley’s Sophia Redler finished the 5,000-meter girls’ course in 21:40.61 for top honors. Tea Area’s Jaycie Babb (21:51.63) and Grace Bialas (22:27.940 finished second and third, followed by Dakota Valley’s Alex McCullough (22:55.53).
TEAM SCORES: 1, Dakota Valley 13; 2, S.C. East 31; 3, Tea Area 42; 4, Canton 83; 5, Lawton-Bronson 93; 6, S.C. West 125
TOP 20: 1, Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 17:43.08; 2, Joe Cross, Dakota Valley 17:45.00; 3, Reid Hammerquist, Tea Area 18:56.59; 4, Michael Green, Dakota Valley 19:08.02; 5, Maciah Shultz, S.C. East 19:31.51; 6, Jamison Gould, Dakota Valley 19:51.79; 7, Kris Zellner, S.C. East 19:58.82; 8, Mason Marx, Elk Point-Jefferson 20:08.61; 9, Brayden Karkalik, Dakota Valley 20:11.18; 10, Luke Campbell, S.C. East 20:13.51; 11, Asher Morley, S.C. East 20:14.90; 12, Geoff Nelson, Dakota Valley 20:15.83; 13, Holden Jelen, Tea Area 20:16.71; 14, Sam Derulo, Siouxland Christian 20:42.59; 15, Tate VanLaecken, Tea Area 20:43.95; 16, Colten Wright, Dakota Valley 20:59.98; 17, Jonah KlemiS.C. h, Tea Area 21:24.61; 18, Zach Bartels, Canton 21:34.10; 19, Caden Koepke, S.C. East 21:35.75; 20, Dylan Chwirka, S.C. East 21:35.80
TEAM SCORES: 1, Dakota Valley 30; 2, Tea Area 30; 3, Canton 33; 4, S.C. East 53; 5, S.C. West 93; 6, Lawton-Bronson 106
TOP 20: 1, Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 21:40.61; 2, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 21:51.63; 3, Grace Bialas, Tea Area 22:27.94; 4, Alex McCullough, Dakota Valley 22:55.53; 5, Jayla York, Canton 23:58.08; 6, Emma S.C. ott, S.C. East 24:05.35; 7, Ava Sletten, Canton 24:14.30; 8, Jordyn Wilson, S.C. East 24:23.58; 9, Finley Evjen, Canton 24:35.74; 10, Mia Riibe, Dakota Valley 24:46.62; 11, Meredith Decker, Tea Area 25:00.14; 12, Sara S.C. hroder, Canton 25:22.52; 13, Jewel Gannon, Canton 25:23.30; 14, Haley Korver, Tea Area 25:51.20; 15, Rachel Hersom, Dakota Valley 26:02.73; 16, Jaycie Rush, Dakota Valley 26:12.00; 17, Lilly Whiteshirt, S.C. West 26:17.20; 18, Bailee Hansen, S.C. West 26:18.91; 19, Khloee Weitzel, S.C. East 26:23.10; 20, Emma Hogan, S.C. East 26:25.67
