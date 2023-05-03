NIOBRARA, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale claimed top honors at the Niobrara-Verdigre Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.

Neligh-Oakdale finished at 341, 12 strokes ahead of Elgin Public-Pope John and Boyd County, each at 353. Niobrara-Verdigre was fourth at 371, followed by Bloomfield (373). Wausa shot 399 and Crofton carded a 413 on the day.

