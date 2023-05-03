NIOBRARA, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale claimed top honors at the Niobrara-Verdigre Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Neligh-Oakdale finished at 341, 12 strokes ahead of Elgin Public-Pope John and Boyd County, each at 353. Niobrara-Verdigre was fourth at 371, followed by Bloomfield (373). Wausa shot 399 and Crofton carded a 413 on the day.
Boyd County’s Timothy Atkinson shot a 72 to earn medalist honors, William Jesse of Chambers-Wheeler Central and Chase Furstenau of Neligh-Oakdale each shot 78. Mason Mackeprang of Bloomfield (82) was fourth, followed by Wausa’s Jaxon Claussen (83). Niobrara-Verdigre’s Kellen Moody also made the top 15, shooting an 85 to place eighth.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Neligh-Oakdale 341; 2, Elgin Public-Pope John (EPPJ) 353; 3, Boyd County 353; 4, Niobrara-Verdigre 371; 5, Bloomfield 373; 6, Stuart 383; 7, Summerland 386; 8, Wausa 399; 9, Crofton 413
TOP 15: 1, Timothy Atkinson, Boyd County 72; 2, William Jesse, Chambers-Wheeler Central 78; 3, Chase Furstenau, Neligh-Oakdale 78; 4, Mason Mackeprang, Bloomfield 82; 5, Jaxon Claussen, Wausa 83; 6, Bryson Gadeken, Neligh-Oakdale 83; 7, Linus Borer, EPPJ 84; 8, Kellen Moody, Niobrara-Verdigre 85; 9, Anthony Heiser, Stuart 85; 10, Baylen Guenther, Osmond 85; 11, Austin Good, EPPJ 86; 12, Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale 86; 13, Schuyler Mustin, Stuart 88; 14, Matthew Potter, Summerland 90; 15, Zander Kluckman, Boyd County 90
