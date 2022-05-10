HURON — For the first time in program history, the Yankton Bucks are Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ tennis champions.
Yankton won five of nine flights to edge Mitchell 335.5 to 319 for the top spot in the league tournament, held Tuesday in Huron. Aberdeen Central (160) was third, followed by Brandon Valley (134.5), Watertown (124) and Harrisburg (102).
Yankton won four singles titles on the day.
At flight one, Gage Becker downed Mitchell’s Macon Larson 10-4 for the title. At flight three, Zac Briggs rolled past Mitchell’s Aidan Patrick 10-2 in the final. At flight four, Harrison Krajewski beat out Pierre’s Luke Leingang 10-8 in the final. At flight five, Keaton List downed Mitchell’s Jadon Lindner 10-6 in the title match.
Yankton’s Miles Krajewski was second at flight six singles, dropping a 10-8 decision to Mitchell’s Luke Jerke in the final. The Bucks’ Ryan Schulte won the consolation title at flight two singles, beating Watertown’s Curtis Sneden 8-5 for fifth.
Becker and Briggs completed the sweep in doubles play, beating Aberdeen Central’s Gabe Goetz and Ian Ahlberg 10-4 for the flight one title. Harrison Krajewski and Dylan Ridgway finished second at flight three doubles, dropping an 11-9 (7-5) decision to Watertown’s Jadon Lindner and Zandar Binde in the title match.
Schulte and List won the consolation title at flight two doubles, 8-6 over Brandon Valley’s Tayven Badger and Sam Woidyla.
Yankton now turns its attentions to the South Dakota State Class A Championships, May 16-17 in Rapid City.
