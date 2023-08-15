The Yankton Gazelles fell 8-0 to an aggressive Harrisburg Tigers offense in Class AA girls’ soccer Tuesday evening at Crane-Youngworth Field.
The Gazelles knew coming into the game they would have to hold a strong defense in order to keep the defending state championships from scoring. The defense succeeded at this goal until there was 8:28 left in the first half.
“We came into the game with a plan to sit back and fortress up our goal, and it worked for the first 33 minutes,” Tyler Schuring, head coach for the Gazelles said. “Harrisburg is the best team in the state, and one of the best in the country. I’m proud of my team, I thought every player that stepped out on the field played hard and played well.”
Harrisburg was able to find the back of the net three times in the last eight minutes of the first half. Ella Walton put two of these three goals up for the Tigers in the half. Elsie Odney scored the other goal in the first half of the game. Odney recorded a second goal as well in the second half.
Another Tigers player who scored twice was Hailee Christensen. Christensen found the back of net in the second half, with one being from a free kick. Lindsay Wurth and Tierney Mullady also recorded goals for Harrisburg.
Harrisburg recorded their first win of the season, making their record 1-1-0
Yankton’s season record moves to 0-2-0. They will be looking to get their first win on the season during their first away game against Watertown on Thursday.
“We are going to try and get back to our style of play this coming game. We want to get on the attacking half a little more, possess the ball, and simply control the game little more on our terms,” Schuring said. “I think we have the players on our team to do that, and it should be a good game between two teams around the same level.”
Harrisburg won the JV game 5-0. For Yankton, Elaina Mohnen stopped 13 shots.
