Vic Wunderle realizes you may not believe him.
Even he admits it’s quite unbelievable, but he is distantly related on his mother’s side to William Clark of Lewis & Clark lore.
“I’m serious,” Wunderle said this week.
“My family has told me about it from the time I was a little kid.”
Years ago, when Wunderle — a three-time Olympic archer — was in Yankton for a championship event, one of his fellow archers jokingly told a crowd of people that there was a ‘celebrity’ among them.
“When I mentioned the Clark thing, everyone got a little excited,” Wunderle joked.
No doubt, that piece of trivia will certainly get brought up again in his new home: Yankton.
The 44-year-old Wunderle, a NTS Level 4 certified coach who has four decades of experience in the sport of archery, began his duties earlier this month at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center and will also serve as the new head coach for the Mount Marty University archery team.
Wunderle, who is also an eight-time world champion and 44-time national champion, represented the United States at the Olympic Games in 2000 (he won an individual silver and team bronze medal), 2004 and 2008.
For the past handful of years, he has been competing, privately coaching and crisscrossing the country as a public speaker.
Now, Wunderle is returning to a familiar setting: A small town — he was born and raised in a central Illinois community with a population of 2,300.
“When people tell me Yankton is a small town, to me, it’s the big city,” he said.
“For me, the Yankton area is very comfortable; a lot like the area I grew up in. It’s just beautiful and the people are so welcoming.”
Wunderle said he jumped at the chance to work with the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) staff and the folks at the Easton Yankton Archery Center — people he said he’s known for years, through various archery tournaments.
“When this opportunity came up, it came up at a good time when COVID-19 shut down some of my private coaching,” Wunderle said.
Now he’ll help organize those same kinds of events, instead of simply competing, he added.
“I’ve seen so much from a competitor’s standpoint, but now it’ll be fun to see more of the behind of the scenes,” Wunderle said.
He arrives in Yankton just in time to aid with an upcoming six-day, multi-tournament event set for Sept. 22-27 at the Easton Yankton Archery Center. Included will be the NFAA Outdoor National Field Championships, NFAA Outdoor National Target Championships, NFAA Indoor National Championship, USA Archery Indoor National Finals and the First Dakota Classic.
“The NFAA staff has been putting on world class events for many years, and they just keep getting better at it,” Wunderle said.
In addition to those duties with the Easton Center, Wunderle will also serve as the head coach of the Mount Marty archery program, which will enter its fourth year this fall as a scholarship sport. Samantha Rayburn, a former collegiate archer at the University of Cumberlands, was also recently hired as Mount Marty’s assistant coach.
“Coach Wunderle’s passion and experience for the sport is certain to enhance our program. And the addition of Coach Rayburn is going to take this program to the next level,” MMU athletic director Chris Kassin said.
“This further strengthens our partnership with the NFAA for the betterment of our student-athletes. We look forward to the continued success of our national championship level program.”
Aiding in the continued progression of Mount Marty’s archery program is the Easton Center itself, according to Wunderle.
“These kids have all the resources at their fingertips,” he said.
To put it into perspective, Wunderle said none of the facilities within the United States where he would train for his Olympic experiences could compare to the Easton Center. The facility in Yankton allows archers the chance to shoot long distances both indoors and outdoors, and also features Olympic target ranges, a field course and a 3D course.
It’s a ‘hidden gem,’ according to Wunderle.
“It’s easy to drive by and see the sign and know there’s something with archery,” he said. “It’s not just ‘something’, though, it’s one of the largest and nicest centers in the world.”
