FARGO, N.D. — Fifth-year senior guard Chloe Lamb's 21 points led the Coyotes in a 78-59 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Scheels Center.
South Dakota (17-4, 10-0) has won 15-straight games, extending the nation's longest winning streak. It was also USD's ninth-straight road victory.
"Each game, especially since we have entered the second round of conference will continue to present new challenges and our young ladies found a way to pick up a very good road victory this evening," said USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. "We will now need to quickly prepare for another tough test on Saturday afternoon!"
Lamb led four Coyotes in double-figures in the win. It marked her fifth 20-point game of the season and 19th game in double-figures. She tied her career-high of six assists in the game, while adding three rebounds and a pair of steals to her stat line.
Fifth-year senior Liv Korngable added 17 points while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Second-year freshman Maddie Krull and freshman Grace Larkins joined them in double-figures. Krull scored 12 points, grabbed four boards and handed out four assists. Larkins was 4-of-4 from the field for 11 points. Tonight marked Krull's third-straight double-figure game and Larkins' third time in double-digits in the last five outings.
Both sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven and fourth-year junior Allison Peplowski tallied six points. Sjerven added eight rebounds, a block and a steal to her stat line. Second-year freshman Kyah Watson rounded out the scoring with five points.
North Dakota State (8-12, 4-6) was led by Heaven Hamling's 14 points with four 3-pointers. Abby Schulte also reached double-figures with 12 points, helped by going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.
South Dakota shot 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field and 40 percent (8-of-20) from behind the arc.
NDSU made 45.7 percent (21-of-46) from the floor. The Bison finished 11-of-25 (44.0 percent) from the free-throw line on the night, making just 6-of-18 in the second half. NDSU made more trips to the line than any Coyote opponent so far this season.
The Coyote defense forced 21 Bison turnovers in the game, capitalizing with 20 points-off turnovers.
South Dakota's road trip continues Saturday at North Dakota. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at The Betty in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA (17-4)
Chloe Lamb 8-20 3-3 21, Liv Korngable 6-12 5-6 17, Maddie Krul 4-10 2-3 12, Hannah Sjerven 2-5 1-2 6, Kyah Watson 1-5 2-2 5, Grace Larkins 4-4 1-2 11, Allison Peplowski 3-4 0-0 6, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Guebert 0-0 0-0 0, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Mazurek 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 28-60 14-18 78.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (8-12)
Heaven Hamling 5-10 0-0 14, Abby Schulte 3-7 6-8 12, Olivia Skibiel 3-6 0-0 8, Ryan Cobbins 3-9 2-3 8, Emily Dietz 2-4 0-0 4, Emily Behnke 3-3 0-4 6, Reneya Hopkins 2-5 0-0 4, Kadie Deaton 0-1 3-4 3, Katie Hildebrandt 0-0 0-2 0, Rachel Novak 0-1 0-4 0. TOTALS: 21-46 11-25 59.
SOUTH DAKOTA 19 21 25 13 — 78
NORTH DAKOTA STATE 16 13 15 15 — 59
Three-Pointers: USD 8-20 (Lamb 2-7, Krull 2-4, Larkins 2-2, Watson 1-3, Sjerven 1-1, Korngable 0-3), NDS 6-19 (Hamling 4-7, Skibiel 2-5, Cobbins 0-4, Hopkins 0-2, Schulte 0-1). Rebounds: NDS 34 (Behnke 6), USD 27 (Sjerven 8). Personal Fouls: NDS 21, USD 21. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Deaton. Assists: USD 15 (Lamb 6), NDS 12 (Cobbins 3, Hopkins 3). Turnovers: NDS 21, USD 9. Blocked Shots: USD 2 (Krull, Sjerven), NDS 1 (Deaton). Steals: USD 11 (four with 2), NDS 6 (Cobbins 2, Schulte 2). Attendance: 402.
