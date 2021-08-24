Talk about a challenge right out of the chute.
Defending state champions as your season opener.
That was the obstacle facing the Yankton High School volleyball team on Tuesday evening, and although the Gazelles were swept by O’Gorman (set scores were 25-12, 25-17, 25-16) at the YHS gym, they came away acknowledging that the early test was exactly that — an early test.
“It’s nice to know we can hang with them,” said Yankton senior Chloe McDermott, who tallied a team-high 10 kills and four blocks.
“They have really good serving, and their coach (Cale Hecht) is one of my club coaches and I know he preaches good serving.”
O’Gorman, last season’s Class AA champion and this year’s preseason top-ranked team, got rolling early and then took a commanding lead in set two before Yankton responded. The Gazelles, who made things interesting to close set two and then battled in set three, proved they could answer, according to first-year head coach Chelsea Law.
“It’s good to start with tough competition, because it really sets the pace for you,” she said. “It’s also nice to see that we can be in there against a team like that; to know we can battle.”
Sophomore Macy Drotzmann added five kills and two blocks for Yankton, while sophomore setter Camille McDermott had 12 assists. The Gazelles also got production out of its other six seniors: Jordynn Salvatori, Emily Reinhardt, Molly Savey, Jillian Schulte, Tatum Hohenthaner and Britta Pietila.
That level of experience should help spark the Gazelles this season, according to Law.
“It’s so nice to have this kind of leadership, because those girls know what varsity volleyball is like and what it takes to compete against high-quality teams,” she said.
And they have the right mix to be able to turn the corner after last season’s 7-20 campaign and loss in the SoDak 16, according to Chloe McDermott.
“I like this group we have,” she said. “We all get along really well, and I’ve been playing with this group since I came here in seventh grade, so we know each other.”
Yankton, which will return to action Thursday against Class A powerhouse Dakota Valley down in North Sioux City, has plenty to take away from the loss to O’Gorman, Law said.
“We saw some things that we can say were positives, and there are also things we’ll see that we can work on,” she said.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday, O’Gorman won the JV match 25-12, 25-15. The Knights also won the sophomore match 25-17, 25-18, as well as the freshman ‘A’ battle 25-22, 25-20. Yankton was victorious in the freshman ‘B’ match 25-20, 24-26, 15-9.
